London Irish: Gallagher Premiership club given takeover deadline by RFU

London Irish have been given a deadline of May 30 by the RFU for a takeover of the Gallagher Premiership club to be completed.

The Exiles have been in protracted talks with an American consortium over a takeover, but that deal has yet to be finalised.

Employees received April's pay a week late and the club had to cover their salaries, with payments eventually going through two days prior to their final match of the Premiership season against Exeter Chiefs last Saturday.

The players also demanded proof that their insurance premiums had been covered before taking to the field for that match.

The Brentford-based club concluded their campaign with a 17-14 win over Exeter and afterwards director of rugby Declan Kidney struck an optimistic tone.

"These lads have gone from Championship to 10th, to ninth, to eighth and now to fifth," Kidney said.

"We're planning for a rich future with the age of the lads out on the pitch, that is what we are building it on.

"There is a rich future for this club on the pitch and I'm sure the people off the pitch will do the business and see it through."

However, the deadline for the takeover has been enforced by the RFU because the prospective buyers have so far failed to supply proof of funds.

Irish are £30m in debt and last year owner Mick Crossan said he would sell the club for a pound, if he could.

If the takeover does not happen, Crossan's future investment and London Irish's existence as a Premiership club would be in serious doubt.

It follows a season in which fellow Premiership side Wasps and Worcester Warriors both collapsed due to financial problems.

Wasps are aiming to return in the second-tier Championship for the 2023/24 season, while the future of Worcester remains shrouded in uncertainty.