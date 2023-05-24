Israel Folau: Former Australia international named in World XV to face Barbarians at Twickenham

Israel Folau will start for the World XV against the Barbarians on Sunday

Israel Folau has been named in the starting line-up for the World XV team to take on the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.

The 34-year-old former Australia international made his return to international rugby union last year playing for Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup, having had his Wallabies contract terminated in 2019 for homophobic posts on social media.

His selection in the initial World XV squad by head coach Steve Hansen prompted RFU plans to fly the rainbow Pride flag over Twickenham on Sunday in support of LGBTQ+ communities, and the former New Zealand boss stated that decision was a "positive consequence of Folau being called up to the team".

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"They wouldn't be flying the flag if he wasn't," Hansen told BBC Sport. "The flag is being brought to the attention of people, and the awareness of why it is there is to support the people that are judged and treated poorly because of who they are.

"They deserve to be loved and cared for as much as anybody else. If we all did that it'd be a happy place, wouldn't it?

"The big lesson there is just treat everyone with kindness and love."

Folau, who now plays club rugby in Japan for Urayasu D-Rocks, will start on the wing for the World XV and Hansen understood he would face a backlash for picking the dual-code international who won 73 caps for Australia and a further eight for the country's rugby league team.

He's world class, and I know by picking him that there will be some people hurt - and I get that. However, I want those people to understand that Israel's belief and views are not ours, and we don't agree with them. Steve Hansen on picking Israel Folau in the World XV squad

However, the 2015 Rugby World Cup-winning head coach was adamant it did not mean he or anyone else on the World XV team shared Folau's views on homosexuality and that he had a responsibility to pick him if it meant naming the best team available.

"He's world class, and I know by picking him that there will be some people hurt - and I get that," Hansen said. "However, I want those people to understand that Israel's belief and views are not ours, and we don't agree with them.

"But he's a rugby player first and foremost and he's been sanctioned. Those sanctions have finished, he's playing rugby, he's probably going to go to the World Cup so my job is to pick the best team I can pick and that's what I've done."

Sunday's Killik Cup match at Twickenham will see Wales icon Alun Wyn Jones captain the Eddie Jones-coached Barbarians, just nine days after announcing his retirement from international rugby.

Israel Folau now plays club rugby in Japan

Italy international Michele Lamaro skippers the World XV team which features players drawn from both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres.

Barbarians vs World XV teams

Barbarians: 15 Gareth Anscombe, 14 Adam Radwan, 13 Semi Tamanivalu, 12 Samu Kerevi, 11 Tevita Li, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Jack Maunder; 1 Alex Waller, 2 Nic Dolly, 3 Enrique Pieretto, 4 Alun Wyn Jones (c), 5 Stephan Lewies, 6 Aaron Wainwright, 7 Kai Yamamoto, 8 Steven Luatua.

Replacements: 16 Harry Thacker, 17 Tom West, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Rob Simmons, 20 Sione Vailanu, 21 Francois Hougaard, 22 Aaron Cruden, 23 Sam Johnson.

World XV: 15 Charles Piutau, 14 Israel Folau, 13 Semi Radradra, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Sbu Nkosi, 10 Adam Hastings, 9 Nick Phipps; 1 Wyn Jones, 2 Fraser Brown, 3 Oli Kebble, 4 Api Ratuniyarawa, 5 Harry Nockings, 6 Sebstian Negri, 7 Michele Lamaro (c), 8 Vilame Mata.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Allan Dell, 18 Marcus Street, 19 Niccolo Cannone, 20 Jordi Murphy, 21 Bryn Hall, 22 Rhys Patchell, 23 Kaminieli Rasaku.