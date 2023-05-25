Premiership Rugby final set to move forward in 2025 to help British and Irish Lions prepare for Australia

The British and Irish Lions last won a series in Australia in 2013, with the tour of South Africa in 2021 ending in a 2-1 defeat

The British and Irish Lions are poised for a boost as they target a first series win in 12 years with the Premiership rugby final set to be brought forward a week in 2025 to increase preparation time.

The Lions, who have tied with New Zealand (2017) and lost in South Africa (2021) since winning in Australia in 2013, will face the Wallabies in two years' time.

The new partnership between the Lions and Premiership Rugby is yet to be officially finalised but both parties are confident of a deal which is aimed at maximising the team's chances of beating Australia on their next tour.

The Premiership will benefit from the commercial deal that the Lions have with Rugby Australia, with the Lions to promote England's domestic competition.

The 2021 Premiership final was played just a week before the Lions' opening match in South Africa, just as it was ahead of their first fixture in New Zealand four years earlier.

Former England coach Eddie Jones will lead Australia against the Lions in 2025, with the full series schedule to be released in due course.