England's 2014 World Cup winner Vicky Fleetwood to retire at end of season

Vicky Fleetwood will retire after a 12-year international career

England loose forward and World Cup winner Vicky Fleetwood has confirmed she will end her playing career at the end of the season.

The 33-year-old, who has accumulated 82 international caps since her debut 12 years ago, helped England to win the Six Nations title on five occasions, along with the World Cup in 2014.

Having featured in the Red Roses' 21-9 victory over Canada in the final, Fleetwood went on to represent England Sevens at the Commonwealth Games, winning a bronze medal on the Gold Coast.

She also claimed Premier 15s honours twice during her club career with Saracens, the team she originally joined from Lichfield in 2014.

Fleetwood won a total of 82 England caps

Fleetwood told England Rugby: "My rugby career has been an incredible journey and has given me memories that will last forever.

"Being part of the Red Roses is something special and I'm proud that I got to wear the white shirt on so many occasions.

"Rugby has given me so much to be thankful for, and I've met some amazing people along the way.

"Although it's time to step away from playing, I will continue to stay in the game through my coaching - something I am very passionate about."