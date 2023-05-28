Israel Folau booed as Barbarians beat World XV 48-42 in Killik Cup match at Twickenham

Israel Folau was among the try-scorers for the World XV against the Barbarians

Israel Folau was met with jeers from LGBTQ+ protesters as Eddie Jones' Barbarians triumphed 48-42 over the World XV on a rollercoaster afternoon at Twickenham.

Folau scored one try for the World XV and initiated a second with a dynamic run from deep, but his every involvement was the subject of boos from small pockets of fans.

The 34-year-old, a Christian fundamentalist, was sacked by Rugby Australia in 2019 because of a series of anti-gay social media posts, including one telling "homosexuals" that "hell awaits you".

The Rugby Football Union reacted to his selection by World XV head coach Steven Hansen by flying the Pride flag on Twickenham's roof and there were several rainbow flags evident in the 32,597 crowd.

Folau has switched national allegiance from Australia to Tonga and there is the expectation that the former rugby league star will face a similar reception during this autumn's Rugby World Cup. But Hansen, who wore a Pride wristband on the day, believes a line should be drawn under the episode.

"Everyone is allowed an opinion," Hansen said. "We don't necessarily have to agree with each other on our opinions but you are entitled to have one

"You can't be punished for the rest of your life for having an opinion that most of us disagree with.

Fans displayed rainbow Pride flags during the game between the Barbarians and the World XV

"I've always been a great believer that you can't help somebody change by leaving them on the outside."

World XV backs Charles Piutau, Semi Radradra and Sbu Nkosi lit up the afternoon with their swashbuckling skills, but the Barbarians' greater cohesion and influence of generals Quade Cooper and Gareth Anscombe made the difference.

Wales great Alun Wyn Jones, who announced his retirement from international rugby 10 days ago, led the Barbarians and while he completed the game, he was off-target with two late conversions.

It was a successful return for Eddie Jones, who was making his first appearance at Twickenham since being sacked by England in December.

Eddie Jones oversaw victory for the Barbarians on his return to Twickenham

In previous years he coached against the Barbarians and he urged the RFU to be careful over how its traditional annual fixture against the national team is marketed in the future.

"I can speak as a former England coach: I don't think England should play the Barbarians, unless it's a younger England team," Jones said.

"At this time of the season you can never pick the England team, so it shouldn't be called England. It should be called England President's XV or something like that.

"Playing against the Barbarians is a great idea but to try and sell it as England is not honest. It's not honest."