France's Mohamed Haouas handed one-year prison term for domestic violence

Mohamed Haouas has been sentenced to a one year prison sentence for domestic violence

A French court on Tuesday handed rugby international Mohamed Haouas a one-year prison sentence for domestic violence.

Haouas, who plays as a prop for the Montpellier team in southern France, had been in police custody since Friday.

L'Equipe newspaper and other French media reported Haouas appeared in a Montpellier court after being taken into custody last week for being violent against his wife in the southern city.

Haouas received support from his wife during the hearing, L'Equipe said, adding that conditions for Haouas to avoid jail would be determined later.

France's FFR rugby federation said in a statement that it condemned Haouas' conduct.

"The behaviour of Mohamed Haouas is inadmissible and incompatible with representing our country at international level," said the FFR.

Serge Simon, the federation vice-president in charge of the national teams added: "Mohammed Haouas' conduct is contrary to the principles that underpin our sport and our national team.

"Firmness is our duty in such circumstances."

"Mohamed went though a difficult childhood," Haouas' lawyer, Marc Gallix, was quoted as saying. "He grew up in a tough neighborhood, and scars of the behavior he had when he lived there remain.

"It's difficult because he's managed to settle professionally, but you don't forget those bad childhood reflexes that easily. I think he needs psychotherapy and treatment. What he did on Friday was inadmissible, but that doesn't mean he deserved to go to prison."

The sentencing will likely cost Haouas, capped 16 times, a place in the Rugby World Cup which France is hosting in September. He was also expected to switch clubs and join Clermont next season but it was unclear whether the move will happen.

Haouas played in the Six Nations this year but appeared only once after being banned for four matches following his red card against Scotland at Stade de France.

Last year, Haouas was given a 18-month suspended prison sentence for robbery, also dating from 2014.