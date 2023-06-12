Rugby World Cup: Zach Mercer, Danny Care, Val Rapava-Ruskin in England's initial 28-player training squad

Zach Mercer, who is returning to England to play for Gloucester from Montpellier, is included in Steve Borthwick's initial RWC training squad

Zach Mercer, Danny Care and Val Rapava-Ruskin are the headline inclusions in England's initial 28-player Rugby World Cup training squad announced by head coach Steve Borthwick.

Back-row Mercer, who has been ineligible for England selection since departing Bath for Montpellier in 2021, is included in the preparation camp as he is joining Gloucester ahead of next season.

With no players involved from Premiership semi-finalists Saracens, Sale, Leicester or Northampton, due to the requirement for player rest, 36-year-old Harlequins scrum-half Care is a surprise recall.

Gloucester loosehead prop Rapava-Ruskin, who is Georgian-born and an U19 international for Los Lelos, also makes the squad, and is currently uncapped at senior level.

Meanwhile, Billy Vunipola (Saracens), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers) and Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs) will attend the camp to continue their respective rehab programmes.

"We are excited to get into camp and begin the first phase of our preparations," said Borthwick.

"The World Cup is full of top-quality teams and high-quality players, and we're relishing the challenge in front of us. That all starts today at Pennyhill Park.

"We have lots to get through before our first Summer Series fixture in August against Wales in Cardiff, so the hard work starts now. We are looking forward to it."

The England squad assembled at their Rugby Performance centre in Pennyhill Park on Monday, with their opening World Cup warm-up clash on Saturday August 5 against Wales in Cardiff.

Borthwick will announce his final 33-player Rugby World Cup squad on Monday August 7, with England's Rugby World Cup campaign beginning against Argentina in Marseille on Saturday September 9.

England's initial 28-player RWC training squad:

Forwards (15)

Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins)

Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby)

Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby)

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears)

Ted Hill (Bath Rugby)

Joe Marler (Harlequins)

Zach Mercer (Montpellier Hérault Rugby)

Beno Obano (Bath Rugby)

Tom Pearson (London Irish)

Val Rapava-Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby)

Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears)

Will Stuart (Bath Rugby)

Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Jack Walker (Harlequins)

Backs (13)

Henry Arundell (London Irish)

Danny Care (Harlequins)

Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby)

Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish)

Will Joseph (London Irish)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby)

Joe Marchant (Harlequins)

Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby)

Cadan Murley (Harlequins)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins)

Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby)