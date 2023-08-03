Danny Care returns for England while Ellis Genge named captain against Wales in World Cup warm-up match

Danny Care returns at scrum-half while Ellis Genge captains England as they take on Wales in Saturday's World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff.

Care lines up next to Harlequins team-mate Marcus Smith with Ben Youngs, Owen Farrell and Jamie George not featured in the squad as head coach Steve Borthwick selects an experimental side amid World Cup preparations.

Loosehead prop Genge will lead England out as captain alongside hooker Jamie Blamire and tighthead prop Will Stuart on the front row for what will make the first of four friendlies ahead of France in September.

Davin Ribbans of Toulon plays alongside the Leicester Tigers' George Martin in the second row, while flanker Tom Pearson is one of three uncapped players in the squad as he partners Northampton Saints team-mate Lewis Ludlam, with Alex Dombrandt at No 8.

Leicester's Guy Porter and Joe Marchant of Stade Francais start in midfield, while Joe Cokanasiga of Bath and Max Malins of Bristol line up on either wing with Freddie Steward at fullback.

"England versus Wales in Cardiff is always an exciting and keenly contested fixture," said England coach Steve Borthwick.

"I am sure this Saturday will be no different as a tremendous first Test match of the Summer Nations Series.

"We have been impressed with how the whole squad has applied itself both on and off the field over this training camp. We are now looking forward to returning to Test match rugby as we continue our preparations for the Rugby World Cup in France."

Saracens duo Theo Dan and Tom Willis join Pearson as the other uncapped players in the 23-man squad, with Leicester scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet also among the replacements.

England are set to announce their final squad on August 7 ahead of their opening World Cup game against Argentina on September 9.

England XI vs Wales:

Backs: 15. Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 22 caps), 14. Max Malins (Bristol Bears, 18 caps), 13. Joe Marchant (Stade Francais, 15 caps), 12. Guy Porter (Leicester Tigers, 4 caps), 11. Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby, 14 caps), 10. Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 21 caps), 9. Danny Care (Harlequins, 87 caps); Forwards: 1. Ellis Genge © (Bristol Bears, 48 caps), 2. Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 6 caps), 3. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 25 caps), 4. David Ribbans (Toulon, 5 caps), 5. George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 1 cap), 6. Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 19 caps), 7. Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints, uncapped), 8. Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 14 caps)

Replacements:

16. Theo Dan (Saracens, uncapped), 17. Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), 18. Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 61 caps), 19. Jonny Hill (Sale Sharks, 19 caps), 20. Tom Willis (Saracens, uncapped), 21. Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps), 22. George Ford (Sale Sharks, 81 caps), 23. Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 56 caps)