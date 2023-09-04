Rugby World Cup: Bastien Chalureau insists he is not a racist after France call

Bastien Chalureau has denied that he is racist

France lock Bastien Chalureau has denied accusations he is racist following his controversial call-up for the Rugby World Cup.

The 31-year-old Montpellier player is appealing against a suspended six-month prison sentence for a racially-motivated attack in 2020.

Chalureau, who has six Test caps, was added to Les Bleus' 33-man squad by head coach Fabien Galthie following the injury withdrawal of Paul Willemse.

"I am not a racist, I do not have those values," he told a press conference on Monday.

"What I want to say to you is that I confessed to my mistakes, that I paid my debts and I deny all claims about racist remarks."

While visiting the squad on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron was recorded telling head coach Galthie: "We don't want the controversy getting out of hand."

Chalureau, who at times was tearful during his press conference, said France's coaching staff and management were fully aware of the assault, which led to him leaving former club Toulouse.

Hosts France get the 2023 Rugby World Cup under way against three-time winners New Zealand at the Stade de France on Friday, kick-off 8.15pm.