England 50-24 Canada: Helena Rowland and Ellie Kildunne score two tries each as Red Roses triumph

England's Ellie Kildunne scored two tries in their 50-24 win against Canada

Helena Rowland and Ellie Kildunne scored two tries apiece as England beat Canada 50-24 at Exeter's Sandy Park in the first of their two-Test series.

Goal-kicking centre Rowland accumulated 20 points in total for the Red Roses, who were in action for the first time since their Grand Slam success in April.

The first points came inside two minutes as Holly Aitchison's kick through provided Kildunne and Abby Dow with the opportunity to combine and send Rowland over.

Marlie Packer added a second from a driving maul and, although Justine Pelletier pulled one back, prop Mackenzie Carson crashed over to restore England's two-try cushion at 17-7.

Helena Rowland completed five conversions at Sandy Park, as well as scoring two tries

Tyson Beukeboom scored for Canada but Kildunne and Lucy Packer both dummied their way over to make it 31-12 at half-time.

Kildunne crossed again 15 minutes after the break but Canada rallied again, with Emily Tuttosi and Madison Grant registering scores in quick succession.

However, England extended their lead again with a superb try as Claudia MacDonald's touchline offload sent Rowland over to score her second before adding a fifth successful conversion.

Replacement Maisy Allen rounded off the win with a debut try on her home ground to bring up England's half-century.

The second and final Test takes place on Saturday September 30.