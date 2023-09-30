England vs Canada: Red Roses beat visitors 29-12 at StoneX Stadium to seal win in women's Test series

England's Ellie Kildunne scores a try despite pressure from Canada's Sophie de Goede (left) and Madison Grant (right) during the second Test match at StoneX Stadium

England sealed victory in their Test series against Canada with a 29-12 win at StoneX stadium in London on Saturday.

Red Roses captain Marlie Packer scored the first try after 10 minutes from the back of the rolling maul.

Ellie Kildunne, who scored twice in last Saturday’s 50-24 win over Canada, helped stretch the lead to 10-0 with another try, but Megan Jones pulled her second conversion wide.

Canada’s Gabrielle Senft was sent off in the first half for a high tackle on Hannah Botterman, leaving the visitors with a 14-player squad.

Claudia MacDonald made the initial break but was pulled down inches away from the line before Kildunne powered her way.

Sara Svoboda charged down Holly Aitchison's kick to reply for Canada to make the score 10-5.

With half-time approaching, England increased their lead as Maud Muir powered over off a pass from Natasha Hunt with Megan Jones adding the extras to lead by 17-5 at the break.

England's Amber Reed celebrates with her team-mates after scoring a try during the second Test at StoneX Stadium

It was the last time the Red Roses could impress to make it into Louis Deacon's 30-player squad for the WXV tournament.

Amber Reed broke through the Canada defence for another try while Jones continued England’s dominance with the extras.

Saracens’ Sophie Bridger came on from the bench to make her Red Roses debut at a stadium she knows well after half-time.

Canada continued to fight back, as Taylor Perry fended off Packer before crossing in the right-hand corner for a try converted by their captain Sophie de Goede from out wide to make the score 29-12, but England’s first-half efforts were enough to keep them in the lead.

What's next?

The Red Roses will next be in action against Australia in their opening WXV match at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on October 20.