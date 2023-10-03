Louis Deacon: Red Roses prepared for WXV tournament after 'devastating' World Cup defeat

England's Ellie Kildunne during the second Test match against Canada at StoneX Stadium, London

The Red Roses are looking forward to the inaugural WXV tournament in New Zealand after suffering a 'devastating' World Cup final loss last year.

England have named their 30-player squad but questions remain over Lucy Packer's fitness after the scrum-half left the field with an injury on her left ankle after the Red Roses' back-to-back win against Canada last week.

Flankers Sadia Kabeya and Alex Matthews have both returned to training after nursing injuries, while Amy Cokayne is still managing her calf injury she picked up last Thursday.

Interim head coach Louis Deacon confirmed they are waiting to get back Lucy Packer's scan results but she has been named in the Red Roses squad.

Deacon confirmed that if incoming head coach John Mitchell joins England in New Zealand, he will do so in his new position but will take an "observation" role during WXV.

"I'm really excited, it's an opportunity for us to cast ourselves against the best teams in the world," said Deacon.

"Australia, Canada and New Zealand are going to pose some great tests for us and we're on a journey too. It will give us lots of things to work at we're really looking forward to it."

Marlie Packer will captain the Red Roses as she edges towards 100 caps for her country with Zoe Aldcroft and Helena Rowland named as vice-captains.

"Helena is a great player and with the loss of Emily Scarratt, we identified we need some leadership in the back. She has a positive influence in how we're playing and is highly respected and that's the most important thing. It was an easy choice," confirmed Deacon.

"Maisy Allen and Sophie Bridger have been amazing during pre-season. They've been very positive editions to the group and have got a huge amount of potential.

"Maisy is such a young player but has great leadership skills already. They both had positive games on the weekend and they fully deserved the inclusion."

England are currently in a three-day camp before going home to spend time with their families, and will then fly to New Zealand on Sunday, October 8.

Twenty-one of the players named in the squad were involved in the 2021 Rugby World Cup, which was delayed by a year due to the pandemic and where England were beaten 34-31 by the hosts in the final in Auckland.

Deacon confirmed that he was looking for versatility when choosing the 30-player squad which sees full-back Emma Sing miss out.

"When you can only select 30 players and travel that far away, it is really difficult. What we've gone for is a lot of versatility with players that can play more than two positions which is going to be invaluable. Unfortunately for Emma Sing she misses out of that," Deacon said.

"She's a specialist fullback and has played a little bit in the centre but not enough so ultimately that's why we made the decision we did.

"Losing the final was devastating but a lot of us have got some great memories of New Zealand. We had a long nine weeks together and made great memories in a great country," said Deacon.

"The biggest thing is they want to improve and test ourselves."

The Red Roses kick-start their campaign against Australia at Sky Stadium in Wellington on Friday, October 20 (7am BST) before going head-to-head against Canada at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on Friday, October 27 (7am BST).

England will then face hosts New Zealand at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, on Saturday, November 4 (6am GMT).