Rugby World Cup: Robbie Henshaw a doubt for Ireland's crucial clash with Scotland

Robbie Henshaw is a doubt for Ireland's crucial Rugby World Cup clash against Scotland on Saturday

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw has emerged as an injury doubt ahead of Saturday's crucial Rugby World Cup showdown with Scotland in Paris.

The 30-year-old is struggling with a "niggle" and will be assessed ahead of head coach Andy Farrell naming his matchday 23 on Thursday afternoon.

Henshaw suffered a fitness setback at the start of the tournament when he was a late withdrawal from Ireland's bench for the 82-8 win over Romania.

James Cole reflects on Ireland's 13-8 win over South Africa in Pool B.

He subsequently came on as a replacement in the 59-16 success over Tonga and the 13-8 victory against reigning champions South Africa.

Ireland forwards coach Paul O'Connell said: "Everyone came through training, but Robbie has a bit of a niggle and we're finding out about that today.

"I'm sure there will be some information on that tomorrow."

Henshaw has been providing back-up for in-form midfield duo Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose.

Leinster team-mate Jimmy O'Brien, Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey and Munster veteran Keith Earls are among the options to take his place in Farrell's squad to face the Scots, if he is ruled out.

Schoeman eager to extend 'miracle' World Cup run

Scotland's Pierre Schoeman is hellbent on extending his "miracle" World Cup beyond this weekend as he gears up for Saturday's critical Paris showdown with Ireland.

Just under two years after winning the first of his 25 caps, the South Africa-born prop is enjoying the time of his life in France as Gregor Townsend's first-choice loosehead.

Scotland's Pierre Schoeman is eyeing a bonus-point win over Ireland on Saturday to extend their tournament

But Schoeman knows he would likely have missed out on playing for Scotland at the tournament if not for the fact the Covid-19 pandemic led to a delay in World Rugby changing the three-year residency rule to five years.

That meant the 29-year-old - who left Bulls in his homeland to join Edinburgh in 2018 - was able to make his debut in October 2021 as opposed to having to wait until this summer to become eligible, by which time it would probably have been too late for him to force his way into the World Cup squad.

"I can only say with gratitude that it is a miracle, to be honest," he said. "I would have only made my debut for Scotland now (this summer) if it wasn't for Covid so there is always a blessing in disguise somewhere."

Schoeman added: "Representing Scotland at the World Cup is the best thing I have experienced in my rugby journey.

"I have been honoured and privileged to do it. And with the team we have, the management and the players are a really good group."

Schoeman and his Scotland colleagues know their World Cup adventure will end if they are not able to get a bonus-point win over Ireland on Saturday or deny their opponents a losing bonus.

"I haven't even thought about making plans for a holiday or time off or going back to play with my club," he said. "It's all this now, this week, this test, to get another three weeks or however long it is.

"We are confident, we are going to go for the win and we believe we can get the win. As a group, we are ready to go.

"These are the games you want to play in. They are the games you want to measure yourself against, especially the set-piece battles."