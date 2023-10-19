Rugby World Cup: Freddie Steward replaces Marcus Smith in one of three England changes for semi-final
Freddie Steward returns to the England team at full-back for the Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa on Saturday (8pm UK time kick-off); Joe Marler and George Martin come into the pack; the match in Paris is a repeat of the 2019 final which the Springboks won
Last Updated: 19/10/23 2:47pm
Freddie Steward returns to England’s team at full-back in place of Marcus Smith in the one of three changes to the starting XV for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semi-final against South Africa.
Head coach Steve Borthwick has made two changes in the pack as well, with Joe Marler replacing Ellis Genge at loosehead prop and George Martin coming in for Ollie Chessum in the second row.
Steward was not included in the matchday 23 for the 30-24 win over Fiji in the quarter-finals, with Harlequins' Smith lining up in the No 15 shirt.
Smith was forced off due for a head injury assessment which he passed, but Steward is now back as England face a rematch with the side that beat them in the World Cup final four years ago.
With Smith not even included among the replacements, Danny Care, George Ford and Ollie Lawrence will offer cover in the backs from the bench.
"There is no doubt the players will truly relish the challenge of knockout rugby under the lights in Paris," Borthwick said.
"These players will, as they have done in every game of this tournament, give absolutely everything to get the result we want."
Elsewhere in the team, England captain Owen Farrell, who had his name booed when it was read out over the PA ahead of the quarter-final win over Fiji, has retained his position at fly-half.
Farrell went on to be named man of the match as England maintained their unbeaten record at the World Cup despite some nervous moments against the Fijians, who had beaten them in a pre-tournament warm-up match at Twickenham.
Borthwick knows his team will have to dig deep again if they are to dethrone the world champions and set up a final clash with either New Zealand or Argentina in Paris on Saturday, October 28.
"Through this tournament the team has progressed, with the players repeatedly finding a way to win, sometimes in challenging circumstances," Borthwick said.
"We will once again need to be at our very best this weekend as we face an excellent team in South Africa."
England team
15 Freddie Steward, 14 Jonny May, 13 Joe Marchant, 12 Manu Tuilagi, 11 Elliot Daly, 10 Owen Farrell (c); 9 Alex Mitchell, 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George, 3 Dan Cole, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin, 6 Courtney Lawes, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Ben Earl.
Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Kyle Sinckler, 19 Ollie Chessum, 20 Billy Vunipola, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Ollie Lawrence.
England's route to the semi-finals
|October 15 (Quarter-finals)
|England 30-24 Fiji
|October 7 (Pool D)
|England 18-17 Samoa
|September 23 (Pool D)
|England 71-0 Chile
|September 17 (Pool D)
|England 34-12 Japan
|September 9 (Pool D)
|England 27-10 Argentina
Nienaber: Neither side will give an inch
South Africa are unchanged for only the second time in the 64 Tests head coach Jacques Nienaber and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus have been in charge as they keep faith with the team which defeated hosts France 29-28 in the quarter-finals.
Eight of South Africa's team - Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Duane Vermeulen, Bongi Mbonambi, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Damian de Allende and Cheslin Kolbe - started the 32-12 win over England in the World Cup final.
Nienaber hopes that experience will come in useful in Paris, although he expects a stiff challenge from Steve Borthwick's side who head into the match as the only undefeated team still in the tournament.
"They come off five victories in a row and they are high on confidence," Nienaber said. "They have a quality pack and world-class backs who can create magic on the field, and those who are writing them off are making a major mistake.
"Like us, they are one game away from a World Cup final and we've seen through the history of the tournament that England raise their game for these matches. If we lose, we have to play the third-place playoff - which no team wants to do.
"We are closely matched in terms of average player age and caps, both teams are used to playing on the biggest stage. This is do-or-die if either of wants to the lift the trophy next week, so neither side will give an inch."
South Africa team
15 Damian Willemse, 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Cobus Reinach; 1 Steven Kitshoff, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Frans Malherbe, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Franco Mostert, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Duane Vermeulen.
Replacements: 16 Deon Fourie, 17 Ox Nche, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Faf de Klerk, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Willie le Roux.