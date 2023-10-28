WXV tournament: Scotland win WXV2 title as Ireland crowned WXV3 champions after beating Spain

Ireland celebrate their WXV3 success

Ireland were crowned inaugural WXV3 champions after a late 15-13 comeback victory over Spain in Dubai.

Edel McMahon was sent to the sin-bin almost immediately after kick-off for a high tackle and Spain capitalised on the advantage with a Claudia Pena Hidalgo try at the 10-minute mark.

Amalia Argudo kicked the extras and later added a penalty to make it 10-0 before Ireland got on the scoreboard through Dannah O'Brien's penalty, although another Argudo penalty restored Spain's 10-point advantage before the break.

It was a different Ireland who came out for the second half and Grace Moore touched down for their first try, with O'Brien converting, then hooker Neve Jones added another in the 74th minute to ensure her side would lift the trophy and earn promotion to WXV2.

Scotland claim WXV2 title despite Italy victory

Scotland held on to win the WXV2 title despite Italy beating the United States in the final game of the inaugural tournament.

A 38-7 victory over Japan on Friday in South Africa was Scotland's third bonus-point victory of the event, although Italy could still have snatched top spot had they defeated the USA by 25 points or more.

Italy ran in five tries to claim a bonus-point 30-8 victory, leaving them tied on Scotland on 15 points, but narrowly missed out on points difference due to them finishing with a +53 points difference compared to Scotland's +55 difference.

Wales hammered by New Zealand in WXV1

Wales suffered a record 70-7 defeat to world champions New Zealand in their WXV1 clash in Dunedin after the rampant hosts ran in 12 tries, including four for Ruby Tui and a hat-trick from fellow wing Mererangi Paul.

Lucy Jenkins also scored twice and there were tries for captain Ruahei Demant, Amy du Plessis and Katelyn Vahaakolo, while Renee Holmes kicked five conversions.

Abbie Fleming's second-half try at least ensured Wales avoided a whitewash, but they have now lost all seven of their matches against the Black Ferns, who bounced back following an 18-17 loss to France in their opening fixture.

Wales lost their opening game to Canada and finish their campaign against Australia - who claimed a 29-20 victory against France - next week. England will face New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday, where victory will see them crowned WXV1 champions.