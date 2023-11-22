Police make contact with man over alleged racist abuse suffered by Ugo Monye after Exeter Chiefs' victory over Gloucester

Ugo Monye says he was a victim of 'blatant racism' at Exeter's Sandy Park on Sunday

Police have "made contact" with a man in connection with the alleged racist abuse suffered by former England international Ugo Monye after Sunday's match between Exeter and Gloucester.

The 40-year-old ex-Harlequins player, now a television pundit, said the incident occurred as he was leaving Sandy Park following the Chiefs' 25-24 Gallagher Premiership victory.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: "We have identified and made contact with a man in connection to the incident and we are in the process of speaking to the victim.

"Our enquiries are currently ongoing into the incident."

Monye wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that one supporter running through the crowd repeatedly shouted a racist insult.

He added: "Disgraceful. Not a single person said a word, challenged or even reported it.

"He walks off after a mild scuffle and fans are now telling me 'We're with you' B******S you're with me. You weren't with me when you saw and heard the most blatant racism I've seen from a supporter at a live game. So fed up."

Exeter swiftly issued a statement vowing to investigate the matter and apologising to Monye.

It read: "In light of recent accusations regarding an incident of racist abuse at Sandy Park following the conclusion of our victory over Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership, Exeter will be launching a full investigation.

"This behaviour will not be tolerated at our rugby club, and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms.

Devon & Cornwall Police later confirmed they were investigating the incident.

In a statement released on Tuesday, superintendent Antony Hart said: "We take all reports of hate crime extremely seriously and we will not tolerate this behaviour.

"Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact police quoting 258 20/11/23. Reporting makes a difference and can prevent these incidents happening to someone else."

The Rugby Football Union said in its own statement on Monday: "We are appalled by the racist abuse Ugo Monye faced following the Exeter Chiefs game against Gloucester.

"Ugo is a great champion of rugby, inclusion, and diversity; he has our full support. Racism cannot be accepted in our sport.

"Rugby authorities, clubs, fans, players and volunteers must all act consistently and without tolerance to any form of abuse of discrimination."