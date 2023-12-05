Six Nations: Hollie Davidson to become first female assistant referee in men's tournament

Hollie Davidson is set to become the first female official to be an assistant referee in a men's Six Nations game

Scotland's Hollie Davidson will make history later this season when she becomes the first female official to be an assistant referee in a men's Six Nations match.

The 31-year-old has been appointed as an assistant for England's clash against Wales at Twickenham on February 10, World Rugby announced.

Davidson will be joined by fellow assistant official Ben O'Keeffe for the fixture, with New Zealander James Doleman as referee.

Davidson refereed the women's World Cup final between England and New Zealand in 2022, while she worked as an assistant referee in three men's World Cup warm-up Tests earlier this year, including England against Fiji.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

"It is a huge honour to be named as one of the assistant referees for the 2024 Six Nations," Davidson told Scottish Rugby.

"Being the first female official in Scotland to do so is something I am immensely proud of.

"To be involved in such an internationally-renowned fixture is something I am massively looking forward to, and I can't wait to start off 2024 at such an exciting tournament."

The eagerly-awaited Six Nations tournament opener between France and Ireland in Paris on February 2 will be controlled by English official Karl Dickson.