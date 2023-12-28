Six Nations: Manu Tuilagi to miss start of tournament after suffering groin injury in Sale match

England's centre Manu Tuilagi is set to miss the start of the Six Nations after picking up a groin injury

England centre Manu Tuilagi will miss the start of the Six Nations after picking up a groin injury during Sale's victory over Saracens last Friday.

Tuilagi left the field early in the second half with a grade three tear and will go through six weeks of rehabilitation but does not require surgery.

The 32-year-old was a regular in England's midfield during the recent World Cup and will miss the opening fixture against Italy on February 3 in Rome.

"Manu has pulled his groin and we think he's going to be back during the Six Nations, but not for the first week," said Alex Sanderson, Sale director of rugby.

"I spoke to him and he's like 'I need to play and if I'm good to play it's up to England regarding selection'.

"He was in the frame before and I've stated before his intent to keep playing international rugby. Six weeks is the recommended time for the injury and Manu is saying four."

Tuilagi broke his hand twice during the World Cup in England's meeting against Samoa and then during the third place play-off against Argentina.

England's Owen Farrell (right) and Manu Tuilagi during the recent Rugby World Cup

He was plagued with a long-term groin problem early in his career and has had trouble with both hamstrings more recently.

Sale prop Bevan Rodd will miss the entire Six Nations after undergoing toe surgery.

The tournament will take place between Friday February 2 2024 and Saturday March 16 2024 as current champions Ireland look to defend their title.

