Scotland Six Nations squad: Four uncapped players named including former England prop but captain not yet announced

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has named his 39-player squad for the Six Nations, with four uncapped players getting the call up.

Props Alec Hepburn and Will Hurd plus winger Arron Reed and versatile back Harry Paterson have all earned a first call-up to Scotland duty.

Exeter Chiefs loosehead prop Hepburn has previously represented England, playing for them in the 2018 Six Nations and gaining six caps but has not been around the England international set up since 2021. He qualifies for Scotland through his father.

Image: Alec Hepburn represented England during the 2018 Six Nations

Reed is a former England U18 and U20 international and from Chester and also qualifies for Scotland through his father, meaning he is a future star that so one England could have had and let slip.

There is also a wealth of experience in the side, but Townsend is yet to announce his captain.

Pierre Schoeman, Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson and WP Nel are the options at prop, with Ewan Ashman, Johnny Matthews and George Turner completing the front row options.

In the second row the experienced Grant Gilchrist and Richie Gray are joined by Scott Cummings, Sam Skinner and Glen Young.

Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, Josh Bayliss and Andy Christie make up the back row with experience continuing to shine.

In the backs, Reed and Paterson are two of a seven-strong contingent that includes wingers Duhan van der Merwe, Darcy Graham, Kyle Steyn and Kyle Rowe, as well as full-back Blair Kinghorn.

Five centres have been selected by way of Sione Tuipulotu, Huw Jones, Stafford McDowall, Cameron Redpath and Rory Hutchinson.

Adam Hastings joins Finn Russell and Ben Healy in the squad in the stand-off options, with scrum-half trio Ben White, Ali Price and George Horne also named.

Scotland 2024 Six Nations squad

Forwards: Ewan Ashman - Edinburgh Rugby (12), Josh Bayliss - Bath Rugby (5), Jamie Bhatti - Glasgow Warriors (34), Andy Christie - Saracens (4), Luke Crosbie - Edinburgh Rugby (7), Scott Cummings - Glasgow Warriors (33), Jack Dempsey - Glasgow Warriors (15), Rory Darge - Glasgow Warriors (15), Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby (68), Richie Gray - Glasgow Warriors (78), Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors (40), Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors (62), Alec Hepburn - Exeter Chiefs (uncapped), Will Hurd - Leicester Tigers (uncapped), Johnny Matthews - Glasgow Warriors (1), WP Nel - Edinburgh Rugby (61), Jamie Ritchie - Edinburgh Rugby (46), Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby (26), Sam Skinner - Edinburgh Rugby (30), George Turner - Glasgow Warriors (40), Glen Young - Edinburgh Rugby (3)

Backs: Adam Hastings - Gloucester Rugby (27), Ben Healy - Edinburgh Rugby (4), George Horne - Glasgow Warriors (26), Darcy Graham - Edinburgh Rugby (39), Rory Hutchinson - Northampton Saints (8), Huw Jones - Glasgow Warriors (43), Blair Kinghorn - Toulouse (50), Stafford McDowall - Glasgow Warriors (1), Harry Paterson - Edinburgh Rugby (uncapped), Ali Price - Edinburgh Rugby (66), Cameron Redpath - Bath Rugby (9), Arron Reed - Sale Sharks (uncapped), Kyle Rowe - Glasgow Warriors (1), Finn Russell - Bath Rugby (75), Kyle Steyn - Glasgow Warriors (15), Sione Tuipulotu - Glasgow Warriors (22), Duhan van der Merwe - Edinburgh Rugby (34), Ben White - Toulon (18)