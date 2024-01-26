Harlequins 19-20 Leicester Tigers: Jarrod Evans' missed conversion proves costly as visitors snatch win

Jarrod Evans missed a late conversion with virtually the last kick of the game as Harlequins went down to a narrow 20-19 Gallagher Premiership defeat to Leicester at a sold-out Stoop.

Leicester suffered two heavy defeats in the Investec Champions Cup but the four-point haul keeps them in contention for a play-off spot as the league heads for an extended break with the Guinness Six Nations kicking off next weekend.

Jasper Wiese and Mike Brown scored Leicester's tries with Handre Pollard kicking two penalties and two conversions.

Nick David, Tyrone Green and Jack Walker scored tries for Harlequins with Jarrod Evans adding two conversions but missing the vital one from Green's score.

After an error-ridden first 15 minutes, Pollard had the first chance for points and he made no mistake with a 40-metre penalty.

Without props Dan Cole and Joe Heyes in their line-up the Tigers struggled in the scrum but it was a different story in the line-out as it was the home side who lost a couple on their own throw which resulted in a disjointed game.

Both sides favoured kicks from their respective scrum-halves to gain territory and hence the first 25 minutes were an unedifying spectacle for the capacity crowd.

Image: Harlequins' Nick David runs in to scores his side's first try

The first piece of real action came when from a position on halfway, Tigers created space for Ollie Hassell-Collins to tear through the defence. The wing was hauled down just five metres short of the try line but when Quins were penalised, Wiese took full advantage to force his way over.

Pollard converted before Quins struck back in style. From deep inside their own half, a well-timed pass from fly-half Evans sent Green through a huge gap before the full-back provided David with the opportunity to run 30 metres for the try. Evans converted to leave the hosts trailing 10-7 at the interval.

After the restart, Hassell-Collins again went close after collecting a chip through from Brown but some determined cover defence from the home side thwarted the wing.

With 50 minutes on the clock, Quins looked to have taken the lead when Andre Esterhuizen powered past three defenders on a 45-metre run to touch down but TMO replays showed an earlier obstruction and the try was ruled out.

Image: Leicester players celebrate at full-time following the win over Harlequins

The home side introduced Cadan Murley in place of Louis Lynagh with Ben Youngs taking the field for Leicester in time to see his side fall behind.

An unstoppable line-out drive resulted in a try for Walker which Evans converted to give Quins a four-point advantage going into the final quarter.

Leicester responded with a superb second try when Solomone Kata created space for Hassell-Collins to hare down the left flank with his inside pass sending former Quins' favourite Brown over.

Pollard converted and added a penalty before Green finished off a flowing move by dummying his way over with a minute left on the clock but Evans missed his straightforward shot at goal.