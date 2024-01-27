Rassie Erasmus: South Africa director of rugby recovering in hospital after suffering burns in 'freak accident'

Rassie Erasmus has undergone treatment but is not in any long-term danger after a "freak accident" left him with chemical burns; the 51-year-old has masterminded back-to-back Rugby World Cup wins for the Springboks
Saturday 27 January 2024 12:15, UK
Rassie Erasmus is recovering in hospital after a "freak accident" left the South Africa director of rugby with chemical burns.
South Africa Rugby confirmed the incident on Saturday in a statement that said Erasmus is expected to be back at work next month.
Erasmus, 51, who has masterminded back-to-back Rugby World Cup wins for the Springboks, has undergone treatment but is not in any long-term danger.
"Rassie Erasmus is recovering in hospital following a medical procedure for chemical burns sustained in a freak accident using a powerful detergent product," the statement said.
"He is otherwise in good health and expects to return to full-time working within weeks."
Erasmus is expected to take over the head coach role again in the next cycle to the 2027 World Cup in Australia after Jacques Nienaber vacated the position when he left for Irish club Leinster following last year's triumph in France.
Erasmus was coach when the Boks won the tournament in Japan in 2019, before taking up his current role as director of rugby.
South Africa's next scheduled fixtures come in a two-match contest against Ireland in July, before they begin their Rugby Championship campaign at home to New Zealand at the end of August.