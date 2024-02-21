Elliot Daly: England international signs new Saracens deal through to end of 2025/26 season

England international Elliot Daly has signed a new two-year contract with Saracens until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The 31-year-old joined Sarries from Wasps in 2019, making 64 appearances for the clubs since. He was part of the side that won the Premiership last season, scoring the crucial try in their win over Sale Sharks in the final at Twickenham.

Daly has scored 19 tries in 66 caps for England since making his debut in 2016, providing a versatile option on the wing, in the centre or at full-back.

He represented his country at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups and has started the opening two matches of this year's Six Nations on the wing.

Daly follows in the footsteps of fellow England internationals Jamie George and Maro Itoje in signing new deals with Saracens this year. Former England captain, and club team-mate, Owen Farrell announced in January he is to move to Racing 92 at the end of the season.

Daly said of his new deal: "Saracens is a special club and we have made some incredible memories over the last few years.

"With the squad we have I believe there is so much to be excited about and I can't wait to be a part of it."

Saracens director of rugby, Mark McCall, also spoke of his delight at Daly committing to the club for a further two years. "We are thrilled that Elliot has extended his stay," McCall said.

"His influence on and off the field is growing all the time and he will be a key figure for us going forward and a huge help to our younger players, who will benefit greatly from his experience and rugby IQ.

"Elliot is, on the one hand, hugely driven and competitive, always looking for ways to improve and, on the other, someone who lifts the environment and those around him with his enthusiasm, positivity and energy. We are lucky to have him."