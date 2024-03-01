Stuart Hogg: Former Scotland captain arrested following alleged disturbance

Former Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg was arrested after Police Scotland were called to an address in his hometown on Sunday, February 25; the 31-year-old retired from playing rugby in July last year, having won 100 caps for Scotland and scored a record 27 tries

Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg has been arrested and charged following an alleged disturbance in the Scottish Borders.

Police Scotland said officers were called to an address in Hogg's hometown of Hawick at around 4.40pm on Sunday, February 25.

The 31-year-old was arrested and charged before being released on the undertaking he would appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Hogg called time on his rugby union career last July, retiring as Scotland's record international try-scorer with 27 and 100 Test caps to his name.

The full-back began his professional career with Glasgow Warriors in 2010 and was handed his Scotland bow four years later against Wales in the Six Nations.

He helped the Warriors win the Pro12 championship in 2015 and in 2019 moved to Exeter Chiefs, helping the club to a Gallagher Premiership and European Champions Cup double in the 2019/20 season.

Hogg was selected for three British and Irish Lions tours as well, being the youngest player in the squad for Australia in 2013 and then having his 2017 tour of New Zealand cut short by injury.

He would eventually win Test caps for the Lions on the tour of South Africa in 2021, playing in the 22-17 win over the Springboks in the first match of the series and the 27-9 defeat in the second.

The father of four, who was awarded an MBE in the 2024 New Year's Honours list, is due to take part in a charity cycling challenge starting on Sunday, riding from Oban, in Scotland, to Rome in aid of the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation.