Women's Six Nations: Emily Scarratt and Abbie Ward return in Red Roses squad which names three uncapped players

Emily Scarratt and Abbie Ward have been included in John Mitchell's first Red Roses Women's Six Nations squad, which contains three uncapped players.

Centre Scarratt returns after a lengthy period out following neck surgery, while second row Ward is back after giving birth in July.

The squad's uncapped players are back-row Maddie Feaunati and hooker Lizzie Hanlon in the forwards, and wing/full-back Vicky Laflin among the backs.

Fly-half Zoe Harrison is another to return to the squad after injury, while back-row Poppy Cleall, who was left out of a January training camp for the Six Nations despite being fit, is included.

Tighthead prop Sarah Bern and scrum-half Claudia MacDonald are two of England's biggest names and will miss the entirety of the competition through injury.

In Mitchell's first Six Nations, England are seeking another Grand Slam after Simon Middleton led them to a clean sweep in his final year in charge of the side.

England are looking to achieve a sixth Six Nations title in a row, and third Grand Slam in succession.

The Red Roses get their Six Nations title defence under way against Italy on March 24 in Parma.

Red Roses' 2024 Women's Six Nations Squad

Forwards (19)

Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 48 caps)

Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 54 caps)

Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 34 caps)

Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 42 caps)

Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 10 caps)

Poppy Cleall (Saracens, 65 caps)

Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 3 caps)

Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 72 caps)

Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 14 caps)

Lizzie Hanlon (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 13 caps)

Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 62 caps)

Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 25 caps)

Cath O'Donnell (Loughborough Lightning, 30 caps)

Marlie Packer (Saracens, 99 caps)

Connie Powell (Harlequins, 14 caps)

Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 11 caps)

Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 61 caps)

Backs (16)

Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 25 caps)

Sophie Bridger (Saracens, 2 caps)

Jess Breach (Saracens, 33 caps)

Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 40 caps)

Sydney Gregson (Saracens, 3 caps)

Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 46 caps)

Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 18 caps)

Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 67 caps)

Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 16 caps)

Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 38 caps)

Vicky Laflin (Trailfinders Women, uncapped)

Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 16 caps)

Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 28 caps)

Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 108 caps)

Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 6 caps)

Ella Wyrwas (Saracens, 6 caps)

Red Roses' 2024 Six Nations fixtures

Sunday March 24, 2024

Italy vs England (3pm)

Saturday March 30, 2024

England vs Wales (4.45pm)

Saturday April 13, 2024

Scotland vs England (2.15pm)

Saturday April 20, 2024

England vs Ireland (2.15pm)

Saturday April 27, 2024

France vs England (4.45pm)

