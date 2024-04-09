Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: RFU aims to 'super-charge' growth of game with 'transformational' legacy programme

A "transformational" legacy programme for next year's Women's World Cup in England could help the Rugby Football Union achieve its ambition of 100,000 female players by 2027.

Impact '25 has already seen more than £12m committed to the sport in England and the home unions by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Funding began during the 2022/3 season, and over £3million has so far been invested in 655 clubs nationwide, with more than 1,200 coaches and match officials supported, and almost 350 clubs have received grants to start under-12s activity.

The programme has been marked by a number of host cities across the country, with 500 days to go before England kick off the tournament at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Delivered by the RFU in partnership with UK Government, Sport England and UK Sport, the RFU says it is designed to "super-charge" the growth of women's and girls' rugby.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Wales women’s rugby team is the first club to launch ground-breaking technology with Vodafone that will track the impact of the menstrual cycle on concussions to help female athletes better manage their symptoms.

"The programme will provide substantial improvements in facilities and greater opportunities for females at all levels of the game in England," the RFU said.

"A range of support is being offered to clubs across four key pillars - facility development, coaches and match officials, playing and volunteering and community and fan engagement.

"The aim of Impact '25 is to accelerate the growth of women's rugby and help the RFU achieve its ambition of 100,000 female players by 2027."

The 2025 Women's World Cup kicks off on August 22 and will be played out across eight venues - London, Brighton, Bristol, Exeter, Manchester, Northampton, Sunderland and York.

Twickenham will stage the final, with an aim of breaking the current world record attendance of 58,498 for a women's Test match set last year when England played France.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney added: "The opportunity to grow the women's and girls' game was a primary driver behind our bid to host Women's Rugby World Cup 2025.

"We are very grateful to Government for committing funding to this transformational programme as part of the tournament.

"Working together with Government, UK Sport, Sport England and World Rugby we will create a legacy for women's rugby in England and the home nations, both in terms of attracting more fans and people to play, coach, officiate and volunteer.

"We are already seeing huge strides forward being made thanks to Impact '25, and look forward to seeing further progress over the coming months and years."

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.