Saracens have said that they will be dealing with the matter internally after Billy Vunipola was reportedly tasered and arrested following an incident in Majorca; Vunipola has won 75 England caps

Billy Vunipola: Saracens No 8 says he has been fined after Mallorca arrest as club investigates

Saracens have said they will deal with the matter internally after Billy Vunipola was arrested in Mallorca

Billy Vunipola says he has been fined 240 euros (£205) after being arrested and charged following an incident in Mallorca on Sunday.

Reports on Monday morning claimed that the 31-year-old was tasered twice by police after arriving at a bar in the island's capital Palma in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Saracens have launched an internal investigation into the matter, and Vunipola says he is returning to the UK on Monday.

After his club tweeted saying they were aware of the investigation, they released a statement on behalf of Vunipola, which read: "I can confirm I was involved in an unfortunate misunderstanding when I was leaving a club in Mallorca on Sunday, which got out of hand.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Contrary to media reports, there was no violence, no fight and I did not threaten anybody at any stage, with bottles or chairs or anything else.

"I was charged with resisting the law and, following an 'express trial', I have paid a fine of 240 euros. The Spanish police investigation is now closed, and I am flying back to the UK today [Monday].

"I will obviously cooperate with the Saracens internal process and unreservedly apologise for any inconvenience to all involved."

Sky Sports News is attempting to contact police in Mallorca.

Saracens' earlier tweet said they would be dealing with the matter internally.

The statement read: "Saracens is aware of an incident involving Billy Vunipola in Majorca.

"We will of course deal with this incident internally, and will not make any further comment until then."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Vunipola is expected to leave Saracens at the end of this season and has previously been linked with a move to France - although nothing has been confirmed.

He has won 75 England caps, making his Test debut against Argentina in 2013. He is not currently part of the England squad.

The player made an appearance as a second-half substitute for Saracens in their 15-12 victory over Bath on Friday night.

The club are not scheduled to play again until May 11.

Saracens are currently second in the Gallagher Premiership and chasing a sixth league title in last 10 seasons - with just two rounds of regular season games left before the play-offs.