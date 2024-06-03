Wales name four uncapped players in summer squad to face South Africa, Australia as Josh Adams, Will Rowlands rested

Warren Gatland has named four uncapped players in Wales' squad to take on South Africa and Australia this summer.

Cardiff scrum-half Ellis Bevan and full-back Jacob Beetham, Ospreys wing Keelan Giles and 20-year-old Gloucester wing Josh Hathaway have all been included for the first time - the latter a former England U20 international.

Wales face South Africa at Twickenham on Saturday June 22, and then travel to face Australia on July 6 and July 13 in a two-Test tour, live on Sky Sports.

No captain has been named in the group, whose average age is 25, with Dewi Lake, Jac Morgan, Taine Plumtree, Christ Tshiunza and Ben Carter each returning from injury. Lake and Morgan do so having been co-captains at the Rugby World Cup in France last September and October.

Wing Josh Adams, second row Will Rowlands and hooker Ryan Elias have all been rested, while experienced trio Liam Williams, Cory Hill and Henry Thomas have earned recalls.

Image: Wales' Josh Adams is one of three players who have been rested for the summer

"We've selected a bigger squad because we don't have the English club-based players available for the South Africa match. So we will be reducing the squad from 36 to 34 players for Australia," Gatland said.

"I think everyone appreciates and realises we're building towards 2027. There were moments during the Six Nations where we played some really good rugby and put the opposition teams under some pressure, but we probably weren't accurate enough.

"It's about playing for longer periods, putting halves together and putting an 80-minute performance together which ultimately gives you confidence and gives you that opportunity to win games.

"We need to build on that. We need to keep working hard. We've got some experience to come back into the squad and some exciting players which is good.

Image: Warren Gatland's side contains no named captain, and has an average age of 25

"The big focus for us is about our game management and to get better with that. But we also want to improve our collision dominance whether that's attack or defence and create some more depth and competition within the squad."

Regarding the captaincy, Gatland added: "When the squad comes in we will look at a leadership group that is going to be important for us going forward.

"Then we'll probably be looking to name a captain for the South Africa game and then name a captain for the tour."

Wales' squad for summer Tests

Forwards (22)

Corey Domachowski, Kemsley Mathias, Gareth Thomas, Elliot Dee, Dewi Lake, Evan Lloyd, Sam Parry, Keiron Assiratti, Archie Griffin, Dillon Lewis, Harri O'Connor, Henry Thomas, Ben Carter, Cory Hill, Dafydd Jenkins, Matthew Screech, Christ Tshiunza, Mackenzie Martin, Jac Morgan, Taine Plumtree, Tommy Reffell, Aaron Wainwright

Backs (14)

Ellis Bevan, Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Sam Costelow, Mason Grady, Ben Thomas, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Rio Dyer, Keelan Giles, Josh Hathaway, Liam Williams, Jacob Beetham, Cameron Winnett

Wales' summer fixtures (UK and Irish time) - live on Sky Sports

Saturday June 22 - vs South Africa at Twickenham (2pm)

Saturday July 6 - vs Australia in Sydney (10.45am)

Saturday July 13 - vs Australia in Melbourne (10.45am)

