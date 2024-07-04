Will Greenwood: England have strength, guile and rock stars to take on All Blacks

Former England international Will Greenwood says Steve Borthwick's side have the "rock stars" to challenge New Zealand when they face them in the first of two Tests on Saturday.

England take on the All Blacks in Dunedin, live on Sky Sports, and are high on confidence after strong performances against Ireland and France in the Six Nations before scoring eight tries in a 52-17 victory over Japan last month.

World Cup finalists New Zealand are one of the toughest tests that Borthwick's side has faced to date, with many believing that England will struggle to get a win over the three-time World Cup champions.

However, Greenwood believes England are a strong side that shouldn't be underestimated, especially now that they have started to put the "sparkly bits on the cake".

"England are building but it is harsh to say building now," Greenwood told Sky Sports News.

"They have a really good team. They have a strong culture, strong dog, a little bit of subtlety and guile, they have got a couple of rock star players who can pull rabbits out of hats.

"It is going to be an absolute belter.

"Steve Borthwick is a five-year-plan kind of guy. He came in nine months before the World Cup, didn't feel he had enough time, and yet made a semi-final.

"He is a nuts-and-bolts kind of coach, get the set-piece sorted, sure up the defence a bit, then slowly and surely put a couple of sparkly bits on the cake.

"That is what he is doing and he is backing youth. Fin Smith on the bench, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, Tommy Freeman, Alex Mitchell. He is not afraid to give these guys a go and he has built a pretty powerful unit up front.

"It is a fascinating game because New Zealand are a fantastic rugby team but they have had a whole heap of change, a brand new coach, and they haven't had a hit out."

England's summer fixtures

Saturday June 22 - Japan 17-52 England

Saturday July 6 - vs New Zealand (8.05am), live on Sky Sports

- vs New Zealand (8.05am), live on Sky Sports Saturday July 13 - vs New Zealand (8.05am), live on Sky Sports

'Saturday full of mouth-watering matches'

England's match against the All Blacks is the first of four huge matches taking place on Saturday and you can watch them all live on Sky Sports Action.

New Zealand vs England is live from 7.30am, before Australia vs Wales from 10.30am, South Africa vs Ireland from 3.30pm and Argentina vs France at 8pm.

"It is a mouth-watering trio of games," said Greenwood, who was part of the last England team to beat the All Blacks in New Zealand in 2003.

"England vs New Zealand followed up by Australia vs Wales. Australia with Joe Schmidt in charge, then Warren Gatland for Wales with a huge amount of pressure.

"Gatland offered his resignation almost on the spot after the Six Nations, that was turned down, so he is back in the saddle and they are trying to build a squad that can go and perform in a World Cup in two or three years.

"Then we finish with South Africa vs Ireland. Rassie Erasmus has picked 12 World Cup finalists, Ireland have gone with a few new faces.

"They think they have been the best team in the world but failed at the quarter-final stage again. There are so many sub-plots."

