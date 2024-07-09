New Zealand vs England: Eden Park to have shot clock after first-Test farce

A shot clock will be in operation for England's second Test against New Zealand in response to Damian McKenzie's blunder that could have cost the All Blacks victory in the series opener.

McKenzie allowed the 60 seconds permitted to take a penalty to run down as he was lining up a late shot at goal that, if successful, would have propelled the hosts 19-15 in front at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The oversight presented England with the opportunity to stage one final attack and, although they fell short, the potential cost of McKenzie's mistake became a major talking point.

Referee Nika Amashukeli blew his whistle to indicate that the 60 seconds had elapsed but goalkickers are now to have sight of a countdown timer as England look to level the series at Eden Park on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

"NZ Rugby can confirm that there will be a shot clock shown on the stadium big screen and broadcast for this weekend's Test match in Auckland. This will also be in place for all home Test matches in 2024," a New Zealand Rugby statement said.

"The current process using the referee to communicate with the kicker has been successfully used in Super Rugby Pacific for the past two seasons and continues to be an effective way to monitor the time."

This innovation could have been prevented that major error in the first Test, though after that match McKenzie said: "I'm not pointing the finger at anyone, it's completely on my shoulders.

"I have got to sort that out around my process, and speed things up."

