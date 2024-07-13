Scotland power past USA helped by Ewan Ashman hat-trick and Duhan van der Merwe's record-equalling try

Scotland continued their run of form as part of their Americas tour, backing up their win over Canada, with an equally comfortable victory over USA, thanks to a hat-trick of tries by Ewan Ashman.

Duhan van der Merwe was also heavily involved, as he equalled the Scottish try-scoring record as part of a 42-7 victory over their hosts.

Hooker Ashman touched down three times from rolling mauls in the first half, as Scotland dominated the Eagles.

Damp and muggy conditions in Washington meant the visitors fell short of their 73-12 rout over Canada but two more scores helped them to a commanding start to the tour.

Image: Duhan van der Merwe equalled Stuart Hogg's Scottish try-scoring record

Van der Merwe needed just six minutes to equal Stuart Hogg's record of 27 tries for Scotland, taking Adam Hastings' pass and coasting over.

Hastings duly converted, as he had done for Ashman's hat-trick, with Scotland leading 28-7 at the break.

The Eagles saved their blushes with a Tommaso Boni try during Ashman's scoring spell in spite of prop David Ainu'u being in the sin bin after the hosts had been warned for repeat infringements.

Bristol outside-half AJ MacGinty converted but would rue two further missed penalty attempts.

Scotland pressed home their advantage 10 minutes into the second half when scrum-half George Horne raced over the line after getting on the end of a Kyle Rowe break, again converted successfully by Hastings.

The hosts put up a staunch defence at the end, until Matt Fagerson touched down six minutes from time with Ross Thompson converting.

Scotland will travel to South America and will face Chile on July 20, and Uruguay on July 27.