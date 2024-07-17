Regan Grace: Former Rugby League player to make union debut for Wales in final match of Australian tour

Rugby league convert Regan Grace has been named to make his union debut for Wales against Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Friday.

Despite playing only two senior games of rugby union for his club Bath, the 27-year-old will feature on the wing for Warren Gatland's side in the outing against the Australian Super Rugby club, which is an uncapped friendly fixture.

Grace, who scored 89 tries for St Helens during a league career that saw him feature in three Grand Final-winning teams, is under contract with Bath until the end of next season.

He switched codes in 2022 but ruptured his Achilles tendon ahead of joining French Top 14 club Racing 92 and did not play for them at all after suffering an injury relapse six months later.

Grace then linked up with Bath to continue his rehabilitation and played in friendlies earlier this year against Leinster and Gloucester as he returned to full fitness.

Grace was called into Wales' training squad less than a week before his departure to Sydney.

Loose-head prop Kemsley Mathias, hooker Evan Lloyd, No 8 Mackenzie Martin and centre Eddie James will also make their debut for the national side.

Cory Hill captains the side which features only five players from the XV that started in Wales' 36-28 defeat to Australia in the second and final Test of their summer series last Saturday.

"We said that we want the players that have come out here on tour to have an involvement whether that is starting or in the 23," said head coach Gatland.

"That was always the plan. Unfortunately a few players miss out due to injury, but this game against the Queensland Reds gives a number of others an opportunity to go out and put in a performance.

"I've been pleased with the growth we've seen in the squad over the last three or four weeks and that growth will continue.

Wales: 15 Cameron Winnett, 14 Rio Dyer, 13 Nick Tompkins, 12 Eddie James, 11 Regan Grace, 10 Sam Costelow, 9 Gareth Davies; 1 Kemsley Mathias, 2 Evan Lloyd, 3 Archie Griffin, 4 Matthew Screech, 5 Cory Hill (c), 6 Christ Tshiunza, 7 Taine Plumtree, 8 Mackenzie Martin

Replacements: 16 Efan Daniel, 17 Corey Domachowski, 18 Harri O'Connor, 19 Dafydd Jenkins, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 Kieran Hardy, 22 Ben Thomas, 23 Mason Grady

