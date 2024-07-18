Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou ordered to wear tracking bracelets throughout duration of judicial process following rape arrest charges; if found guilty, the French rugby players face minimum of eight years in prison and a maximum of 20 years

France rugby players Oscar Jegou and Hugo Auradou placed under house arrest in Argentina after sexual assault allegations

An Argentine court has ordered two French rugby players, who have been arrested on charges of rape, to continue the judicial process under house arrest.

The ruling was issued by prosecutor Cecilia Bignert of the Unit for Crimes Against Sexual Integrity of Mendoza - some 1,000km west of the capital Buenos Aires - in response to a request from the two France players' defence team.

"Taking into account the level of proof reached and the non-existence of procedural risk, it is feasible to grant house arrest with a personal bond for each person," said the provincial Public Prosecutor's Office in a statement.

Oscar Jegou, 21, and Hugo Auradou, 20, who will wear tracking bracelets, are accused of sexual abuse with aggravated carnal assault (sexual intercourse) by two people.

La Rochelle flanker Jegou, and Pau lock Auradou, both made their international debuts in France's opening match of their tour of Argentina in Mendoza on July 6.

It is alleged that after a match between France and Argentina, a woman was attacked in a hotel in Mendoza in the early hours of July 7.

The accuser is alleged to have met the two French players at a nightclub.

"I want the players to testify," said Rafael Cuneo Libarona, a lawyer defending the players. "Mendoza has to know what happened there and they both said they are willing to testify."

If found guilty, the players face a minimum sentence of eight years in prison and a maximum of 20 years.