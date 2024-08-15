Rugby Championship: New Zealand reset as they look to avenge Argentina defeat and Australia make changes

New Zealand look to avenge their loss to Argentina and reset their Rugby Championship campaign at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Sam Cane, a former All Blacks captain, is planning to retire from international rugby but he has been recalled to the bench after New Zealand suffered a humbling 38-30 defeat to the Pumas at the start of the tournament last week.

Coach Scott Robertson has responded to that loss with four changes to the starting line-up.

Image: Former captain Sam Cane returns to the New Zealand bench

Will Jordan will be on the right wing, Caleb Clarke comes in for Sevu Reece on the left and Rieko Ioane replaces Anton Lienert-Brown. Tamaiti Williams plays at loosehead prop for Ethan de Groot, who has a neck injury.

"We've reflected deeply on our performance and our preparation individually and collectively is something we have all owned," Robertson said.

"Our intent and focus has shifted solely to Eden Park."

New Zealand team to face Argentina

15 Beauden Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 Jordie Barrett, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 TJ Perenara; 1 Tamaiti Williams, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax, 4 Tupou Vaai, 5 Sam Darry, 6 Ethan Blackadder, 7 Dalton Papali'i, 8 Ardie Savea (c).

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Sam Cane, 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Mark Tele'a

Australia make changes for South Africa

Coach Joe Schmidt made five changes to the Australia team that were thumped 33-7 by world champions South Africa last weekend.

Uncapped players Max Jorgensen and Seru Uru could make debuts from the bench.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Rugby Championship opener between Australia and South Africa

Marika Koroibete, who has twice won the John Eales Medal as Australia's best Test player, makes his first international appearance since last year's World Cup.

The powerful Fijian-born winger comes in for Filipo Daugunu, who is injured.

Angus Bell returns at loosehead prop, Josh Nasser replaces Matt Faessler at hooker, Angus Blyth comes into the second row for Nick Frost and Nic White will start at scrum-half for Jake Gordon.

"There's some continuity and freshness in this team after a very physical test last weekend," Schmidt said.

"The players have rolled up their sleeves and worked hard again this week. The reality is that we need to be more combative and accurate this Saturday."

Australia team to play South Africa

15 Tom Wright, 14 Andrew Kellaway, 13 Len Ikitau, 12 Hunter Paisami, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Noah Lolesio, 9 Nic White; 1 Angus Bell, 2 Josh Nasser, 3 Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4 Angus Blyth, 5 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 6 Rob Valetini, 7 Carlo Tizzano, 8 Harry Wilson.

Replacements: 16 Billy Pollard, 17 James Slipper, 18 Zane Nonggorr, 19 Tom Hooper, 20 Sere Uru, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Ben Donaldson, 23 Max Jorgensen

Watch New Zealand vs Argentina at 8.05am, followed by Australia vs South Africa at 10.45am live on Sky Sports Action on Saturday August 17.

