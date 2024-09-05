England Red Roses: Maddie Feaunati to make first Test start against France

Maddie Feaunati will make her first Test start for England when the Red Roses take on France in Gloucester on Saturday.

Head coach John Mitchell has made just two changes from the side that secured a Six Nations Grand Slam-clinching victory over France in Bordeaux last season.

Exeter flanker Feaunati is one of them, replacing the injured Sadia Kabeya, while centre Helena Rowland takes over from Megan Jones, who is also sidelined.

The 22-year-old Feaunati made five appearances as a replacement during the 2024 Six Nations, but now features in the back row from the start alongside captain Marlie Packer and number eight Alex Matthews.

On the bench, England Under-20 skipper Lilli Ives Campion is poised for a first cap, while a 50th Red Roses appearance awaits Zoe Harrison. Bristol prop Sarah Bern is also among the replacements after missing the Six Nations due to injury.

Saturday's clash is the first of two games for England - they also host New Zealand on September 14 - before starting their WXV 1 campaign in Canada.

The WXV 1 tournament sees England facing the United States on September 29, followed by appointments with New Zealand and Canada.

Mitchell said: "We are excited to get started after the girls being outstanding in raising their standards and growing their resilience in pre-season.

"The girls just want to play and we have chosen to host world-class opponents for us to be challenged and to improve our game heading into WXV and an exciting 2025.

"I have fond memories of playing for the All Blacks at Kingsholm and winning my first game as Sale coach there.

"It is a special place and this weekend the girls have an opportunity to make their own memories together."

England team to play France: Ellie Kildunne; Abby Dow, Helena Rowland, Tatyana Heard, Jess Breach; Holly Aitchison, Natasha Hunt; Hannah Botterman, Amy Cokayne, Maud Muir, Zoe Aldcroft, Morwenna Talling, Maddie Feaunati, Marlie Packer (capt), Alex Matthews.

Replacements: Lark Atkin-Davies, Mackenzie Carson, Sarah Bern, Lilli Ives Campion, Poppy Cleall, Lucy Packer, Zoe Harrison, Emily Scarratt.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.