South Africa 18-12 New Zealand: Springbok close on Rugby Championship title after win over All Blacks

South Africa moved on the verge of securing the Rugby Championship trophy after beating New Zealand for a rare fourth successive time.

The Springboks trailed 9-3 at half-time but scored the only two tries of the penalty-plagued game to claim an 18-12 victory and remain unbeaten in the Rugby Championship after four rounds.

Behind 13-12, the All Blacks had two penalty kick attempts in the last quarter to regain the lead while Springboks fullback Willie le Roux was in the sin-bin, but Damian McKenzie hit the post in the 63rd minute and missed from just 35 meters in front in the 72nd.

Moments later, All Blacks prop Tyrel Lomax obstructed Cheslin Kolbe and was yellow-carded. The Springboks put the kickable penalty into the corner, mauled from the lineout, and replacement hooker Malcolm Marx charged over the try line in the left corner to secure a dramatic victory.

Image: South Africa captain Siya Kolisi holds the Freedom Cup after victory over New Zealand in Cape Town

Beating their greatest foe in four straight tests for the first time since 1949 also regained for the Springboks the Freedom Cup, played for between the teams. It also means they can clinch their first Rugby Championship since 2019 - before they won the last Rugby World Cups - in two weeks against Argentina, live on Sky Sports.

How South Africa defeated New Zealand again

The game never reached the heights of the classic last weekend at Ellis Park, where South Africa won 31-27, as there were too many errors on top of 27 penalties - including 14 by the Springboks.

In the first half, New Zealand deserved its 9-3 lead, all the points from penalties. It had the two best players on the field in hooker Codie Taylor - despite missing 10 minutes for a head injury check - and flanker Wallace Sititi, making his first Test start on his 22nd birthday.

The pair continued to lead the All Blacks after the break, but the Springboks finally got a foothold in the New Zealand 22 and made it count in the 45th minute after a third straight lineout maul. Rucks thinned the New Zealand defence and Boks captain Siya Kolisi - playing with a broken nose - plunged over.

Handre Pollard converted to put South Africa in front for the first time at 10-9, and was replaced by Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu, who immediately landed a penalty for 13-9.

McKenzie's fourth penalty from five attempts cut the gap to one as they entered the final quarter. The All Blacks, slower to clear their bench than South Africa, were on a roll that English referee Matt Carley rewarded with penalties that were missed by McKenzie.

The yellow card for Lomax, the All Blacks' co-leading tackler, was the fourth of the match, split evenly between the teams, and the most decisive. In all four losses to South Africa, the All Blacks' indiscipline was a key factor - two red cards and four yellows - and was again in sold-out Cape Town.

South Africa used the Lomax penalty to kick for a corner lineout, mauled it, and Marx's 20th test try extended his record for a Springboks forward. Up 18-12 with five minutes to go and a man advantage, the Springboks were never going to lose.

What's next?

