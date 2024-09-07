England Rugby: RFU considered moving home to Birmingham before committing to Twickenham renovations

A greenfield site in Birmingham came under consideration to become the new home of English rugby until the Rugby Football Union decided to remain at Twickenham, chief executive Bill Sweeney has revealed.

The RFU was looking at possible alternatives to renovating the recently rebranded Allianz Stadium in March last year, with the option of buying a 50 per cent share in Wembley from the Football Association discussed before being discounted.

It has now emerged that relocating to the Midlands was also examined before it was concluded that renovating England's ground in south-west London was the right choice for commercial reasons.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"We looked at a range of different options. There was the merger with Wembley, which was a conversation," Sweeney said. "And there was a move somewhere else to a greenfield site which might have had better access for the whole of the country. It was in the Birmingham area and they were quite keen to work with us.

"All of the numbers at the end of the day led to remaining at Twickenham and redeveloping the stadium here. That was partly to do with the hospitality market in London from a commercial point of view.

"Plus there was the traditional piece, which couldn't be discounted, in terms of the home of rugby being based in Twickenham."

Image: Twickenham Stadium will continue to remain the home of the RFU

What is happening to Twickenham?

The overhaul of the stadium will begin in 2027 at the earliest, with a £300m investment into essential works preferred over an unaffordable £663m complete revamp.

Improved transport links and increased use for non-rugby occasions are high on the agenda.

"Meetings are ramping up. It is very important we get flexibility with local councils in terms of events," Sweeney said. "If you look at the non-sporting events at places like Wembley and Tottenham, they are also an important part of our future thinking.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player World Cup winner Will Greenwood hails the progress England have made on their summer tour of New Zealand despite losing both Tests against the All Blacks.

"We are probably not going rebuild the A316 or move London or motorways. But Old Oak Common will be linked to Hounslow, so there will be two ways to access Twickenham - Twickenham Station and Hounslow.

"There is also work being done to improve infrastructure and entry to the north part of the stadium."

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.