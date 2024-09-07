England Rugby: RFU considered moving home to Birmingham before committing to Twickenham renovations

Twickenham renovations are set to begin in 2027; The RFU looked at other alternatives, with chief executive Bill Sweeney revealing a move to a new site in Birmingham was under consideration
Saturday 7 September 2024 20:47, UK
A greenfield site in Birmingham came under consideration to become the new home of English rugby until the Rugby Football Union decided to remain at Twickenham, chief executive Bill Sweeney has revealed.
The RFU was looking at possible alternatives to renovating the recently rebranded Allianz Stadium in March last year, with the option of buying a 50 per cent share in Wembley from the Football Association discussed before being discounted.
It has now emerged that relocating to the Midlands was also examined before it was concluded that renovating England's ground in south-west London was the right choice for commercial reasons.
"We looked at a range of different options. There was the merger with Wembley, which was a conversation," Sweeney said. "And there was a move somewhere else to a greenfield site which might have had better access for the whole of the country. It was in the Birmingham area and they were quite keen to work with us.
"All of the numbers at the end of the day led to remaining at Twickenham and redeveloping the stadium here. That was partly to do with the hospitality market in London from a commercial point of view.
"Plus there was the traditional piece, which couldn't be discounted, in terms of the home of rugby being based in Twickenham."
The overhaul of the stadium will begin in 2027 at the earliest, with a £300m investment into essential works preferred over an unaffordable £663m complete revamp.
Improved transport links and increased use for non-rugby occasions are high on the agenda.
"Meetings are ramping up. It is very important we get flexibility with local councils in terms of events," Sweeney said. "If you look at the non-sporting events at places like Wembley and Tottenham, they are also an important part of our future thinking.
"We are probably not going rebuild the A316 or move London or motorways. But Old Oak Common will be linked to Hounslow, so there will be two ways to access Twickenham - Twickenham Station and Hounslow.
"There is also work being done to improve infrastructure and entry to the north part of the stadium."
