Stuart Hogg, the former Scotland rugby captain, arrested for stalking

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has been arrested and charged with stalking and breaching bail conditions.

Police Scotland said that a 32-year-old man was due to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday and a report would be submitted to the procurator fiscal (Scotland's public prosecutor).

The father-of-four unexpectedly retired from the sport last summer and was awarded an MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours for services to rugby union.

He has since come out of retirement to sign a two-year contract with Montpellier and scored on his debut last weekend.

The full-back, who played club rugby for Glasgow Warriors and Exeter Chiefs, earned his 100th Scotland cap in 2023, two years after he became Scotland's record try scorer, with 25.

He finished his career with 27 and was overtaken in July by winger Duhan van der Merwe, who recorded his 28th in a win over Uruguay.