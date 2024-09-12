Emily Scarratt to make 100th England start against New Zealand at Twickenham's rebranded Allianz Stadium

Emily Scarratt will make her 100th start for England after being recalled at outside centre for Saturday's clash with New Zealand at Allianz Stadium.

Scarratt replaces Helena Rowland, who drops to the bench, as one of five changes for the final home fixture before the Red Roses head to Canada for the WXV1 tournament.

A new front row of Mackenzie Carson, Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern and lock Abbie Ward complete the refresh of the side that dispatched France 38-19 last Saturday.

"Our focus is to always stay focused on the main thing in our processes and how we are going to play against New Zealand," head coach John Mitchell said.

"Every occasion at Allianz Stadium is really important to us and we know we will have to earn the right to contest a final here in 2025 [when the Women's Rugby World Cup finishes at at the ground].

"We want to play here on a consistent basis and every time we go out and play here, we want to perform. We want to do it for the girls."

Over 40,000 tickets have been sold for the first match to be staged at Twickenham since it was rebranded as part of a £100million deal with insurance firm Allianz.

England team to face New Zealand

Starting XI: E Kildunne (Harlequins); A Dow (Trailfinders Women), E Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning), T Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury), J Breach (Saracens); H Aitchison (Bristol Bears), N Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury); M Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury), L Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears), S Bern (Bristol Bears), Z Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury), A Ward (Bristol Bears), M Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs), M Packer (Saracens, capt), A Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury).

Replacements: A Cokayne (Leicester Tigers), H Botterman (Bristol Bears), M Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury), M Talling (Sale Sharks), G Brock (Gloucester-Hartpury), L Packer (Harlequins), Z Harrison (Saracens), H Rowland (Loughborough Lightning).

