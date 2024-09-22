Sale 12-11 Harlequins: George Ford steers Sale to narrow victory in Salford

Sale edged out Harlequins 12-11 during an attritional Premiership opener which saw visiting hooker Jack Walker score the only try at the Salford Community Stadium.

England fly-half George Ford kicked four penalties for Alex Sanderson's men with Walker's first-half touchdown and two penalties from Leigh Halfpenny accounting for the visitors' points.

The match was a largely uneventful encounter with few try-scoring chances and, although Marcus Smith and Danny Care came off the bench for the visitors in the second half, Sale ground out a narrow victory.

Image: George Ford kicked four penalties to seal the win

Fiji skipper Waisea Nayacalevu made his Premiership debut for Sale after joining from Toulon and, fresh from helping England to Under-20s World Championship glory in the summer, Asher Opoku-Fordjour made his first Sharks start at tighthead prop.

New Harlequins recruits Titi Lamositele and Halfpenny were included in the visitors' starting line-up, while Jack Kenningham and Nick David made their 50th appearances for the club.

Quins made a bright start and pinned Sale back inside their own 22-metre line during the opening exchanges, with inside centre Lennox Anyanwu making his presence felt with some strong carries.

The Sharks held firm during that period of early pressure on their line and eventually made inroads into Harlequins territory.

In the 18th minute, Sale earned a scrum penalty which Ford kicked to put them 3-0 up.

The hosts continued to probe and Ford booted another penalty to double their advantage in the 29th minute, this time after Quins were caught offside at a ruck.

But seven minutes before the break, Harlequins were rewarded for a period of pressure when Walker was driven over in the right corner from a line-out.

Halfpenny skewed the conversion attempt well wide but kicked a penalty to put his side 8-6 up as the interval approached.

Right on the stroke of half-time, Ford landed his third penalty for Sale to send them in at the break with a 9-8 advantage.

After half-time, Ford began to exert a growing influence on proceedings and in the 52nd minute he almost created a try for winger Tom Roebuck.

Ford expertly flighted a crossfield kick to the right corner where Roebuck was arriving at pace, but it was slightly overcooked and the opportunity was spurned.

Despite Smith and Care's best efforts, try-scoring chances remained at a premium.

Although a penalty from Halfpenny edged Harlequins in front at 11-9 in the 71st minute, Ford kept his composure to seal victory for Sale with his fourth three-pointer with five minutes remaining.