Joe El-Abd joins England men's team as defence coach from Autumn Nations Series

England Rugby have appointed Joe El-Abd as the defence coach who joins Steve Borthwick's coaching set-up for the forthcoming Autumn Nations Series.

After a playing career which saw him represent Bath Rugby, Bristol, and Toulon, El-Abd moved to Pro D2 outfit Oyonnax in 2012 initially as a player-coach before transitioning into full-time coaching two years later, with responsibility for the forwards and defence.

During his time at Oyonnax the side were crowned Pro D2 champions in the 2012/13 season, qualifying for the Champions Cup for the first time in the club's history in 2014/15.

A four-year spell as forwards and defence coach at Castres Olympique followed, where he helped the club secure a Top 14 title in 2018, and he then returned to Oyonnax as director of rugby for the 2019/20 season - where he was again responsible for defence, leading them back into the Top 14 as Pro D2 champions in 2023.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player World Cup winner Will Greenwood hails the progress England have made on their summer tour of New Zealand despite losing both Tests against the All Blacks

"I'm delighted to bring in someone with Joe's expertise to our coaching program," said Borthwick.

"His knowledge, passion for the game, and proven experience in developing high-performing teams, will be key to the squad's ongoing development.

"Joe embodies the qualities we value in the England Rugby team and I am sure he will add to our environment and quickly deliver continued improvements to our game."

"I feel incredibly honoured to join the England coaching team, and I can't wait to get started," added El-Abd.

"I am excited by the direction in which this England team is headed and where they want to go under Steve's leadership. His enthusiasm is infectious, and his vision for this team is clear.

"Defence is a huge part of the game and it's something I'm extremely passionate about. I am excited by the opportunity to keep developing a defence that will help drive England's success.

"I'd like to thank everyone at Oyonnax rugby, especially Dougal Bendjaballah for understanding my deep desire to coach the England national team."

The 44-year-old joins Steve Borthwick's coaching set-up for the forthcoming Autumn Nations Series and 2025 Guinness Six Nations Championship while continuing his role as director of rugby at Oyonnax.

He will combine his responsibilities with the Pro D2 club until the conclusion of the 2024/25 season, after which he will transition to working exclusively for England Rugby.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.