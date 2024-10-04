Gallagher Premiership: Sale and England wing Tom Roebuck scores twice in win over Gloucester

England wing Tom Roebuck scored two tries as Sale secured a breathless 31-27 bonus-point win over Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership.

The 23-year-old, named earlier in the day in Steve Borthwick's England training squad, struck either side of half-time as the Sharks bounced back from last week's defeat at Saracens.

England colleague Luke Cowan-Dickie also crossed twice in a five-try show from Sale as they held off Gloucester's late surge.

Gloucester, who lost last week's hat-trick hero Christian Wade to a first-half rib injury, grabbed two bonus points with a 78th-minute try from Max Llewellyn but could not breach the Sale defence in added time.

Sale led 14-8 at half time, coming from behind after Tomos Williams had given Gloucester the lead with a sixth-minute try.

Roebuck, who won his first England cap off the bench against Japan in June, replied for Sale 11 minutes later, scooping up Robert du Preez's pass to slide over in the right-hand corner.

Roebuck turned provider four minutes before the break, scything though from Du Preez's inside ball before putting scrum-half Gus Warr away for the try.

Roebuck went over again in the 48th minute, crossing after Arron Reed's bending run in midfield had pulled apart Gloucester's defence.

Gloucester conjured a breakaway try from their own half just before the hour-mark with Williams grabbing his second after hacking on replacement Charlie Atkinson's kick.

Sale rumbled in from 15 metres out for a lineout drive score in the 64th minute from Cowan-Dickie, who went over again a mere seven minutes later.

Replacement Caolan Englefield grabbed a third try late on for Gloucester and they added a fourth from left wing Llewellyn but time ran out on them.

Northampton secure thrilling comeback win over Quins

Ollie Sleightholme, last season's leading try scorer in the Gallagher Premiership, got off the mark for this campaign with two tries in Northampton's 33-29 comeback victory over Harlequins.

In a thrilling clash, two tries from Quins and England star Marcus Smith, playing at full-back, threatened Saints' year-long unbeaten home record.

However, 21 unanswered points from the defending champions - error-strewn before the break - during the second half ensured they made it 17 consecutive wins at Franklin's Gardens.

Harlequins ensured a tense finish when Will Porter gathered Dino Lamb's wild off-load infield to close the gap to four points with seven minutes left, but the champions were able to hold on for back-to-back wins.

