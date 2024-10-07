Kevin Sinfield: Seven-time Super League champion to continue coaching role with England Rugby

Super League legend Kevin Sinfield will continue his role as part of England's rugby union coaching team.

Sinfield has been number two to England head coach Steve Borthwick, since the start of his reign in December 2022 initially as defence coach, and this year changed to skills/kicking coach.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kevin Sinfield says Rob Burrow taught him several important lessons, including how important it is to give time to others and also made him a better friend

After finishing third in the Six Nations earlier this year, England had two narrow losses to New Zealand in the summer.

Sinfield was due to step down after the recent tour to Japan and New Zealand but has chosen to stay on in his post as skills and kicking coach, as well as providing mentorship to the squad.

"Working with Steve and the team has been an immensely rewarding experience, and I am excited to continue my involvement with the team," said Sinfield.

"This new arrangement allows me to keep doing the thing that I'm passionate about, coaching and mentoring players, while also balancing other commitments which are important to me."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team-mate and close friend Kevin Sinfield sends a special message to the Leeds fans gathered to pay tribute to Rob Burrow

In a lift for the national set-up following the sudden departures of Aled Walters and Felix Jones, who served as head of strength and conditioning and as defence coach respectively, Sinfield will continue working with England on an ongoing basis.

The 44-year-old has raised over £10m for Motor Neurone Disease (MND) research and charities. His fundraising efforts began when his former rugby league teammate and friend Rob Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and have included running seven marathons in seven days as well as other endurance feats.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Kevin Sinfield described his friend and former teammate Rob Burrow as 'legend', following his death at the age of 41

Sinfield's contact time outside of Test windows and match weeks will be reduced, so he can focus on other activities.

"Kevin is a talented coach and an inspirational figure in our set-up", said Borthwick.

"The work he does on and off the field is invaluable to our players, so I am pleased he'll remain part of the management team and continue to contribute towards the success of England Rugby."