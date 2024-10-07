British & Irish Lions: Landmark agreement made for players to share profits in tour of Australia

British & Irish Lions will get a share of profits during their tour of Australia in 2025 after a landmark agreement was struck.

The Lions tasted series success the last time they were on Australian soil in 2013, with a dramatic 2-1 series win following a memorable performance in the decisive final Test.

They will play three Tests against Australia, plus six warm-up matches next summer, with every match live on Sky Sports.

The new agreement will also see a training camp before the tour and pre-tour Lions 1888 Cup match in June, with increased collaboration with players on scheduling and preparations.

Players earned a reported £45,000, plus bonuses, for the last tour in South Africa in 2021, which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

"Being selected as a Lion is considered by many players to be the pinnacle of their career," said England player Jamie George.

"Wearing the jersey brings with it a unique duty, not only to perform on the day, but to uphold a legacy for the generations of Lions to come. To have the players' voice heard and valued in shaping the team's future is a very welcome development."

British and Irish Lions 2025 tour schedule Date Opponent Venue Saturday, June 28 Western Force Perth Wednesday, July 2 Queensland Reds Brisbane Saturday, July 5 NSW Warratahs Sydney Wednesday, July 9 ACT Brumbies Canberra Saturday, July 12 Invitational AU-NZ Adelaide Saturday, July 19 AUSTRALIA (first Test) Brisbane Wednesday, July 22 Melbourne Rebels Melbourne Saturday, July 26 AUSTRALIA (second Test) Melbourne Saturday, August 2 AUSTRALIA (third Test) Sydney

Lions CEO Ben Calveley added: "We know that players love playing for the Lions, and it is the pinnacle of their professional careers, and this landmark agreement highlights how they are at the centre of our thinking.

"I would like to thank Simon Keogh of Rugby Players Ireland who acted on behalf of all the Unions from a player representative perspective and was integral in bringing all of this together. I would also like to thank our Unions who each played a key role in the development of this agreement which crucially reflects the value we place on our players.

"This announcement reflects the Lions integral role within an aligned professional rugby ecosystem and follows the announcement of our strategic partnership with Premiership Rugby and United Rugby Championship, and the joint venture with Rugby Australia for next year's Tour."

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.