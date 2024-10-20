Gallagher Premiership: Leicester Tigers beat Gloucester 29-26 after thrilling second-half comeback

Handre Pollard scored 14 points as Leicester overturned a 19-8 half-time deficit to claim a 29-26 win against Gloucester in a thrilling Gallagher Premiership encounter.

The Ed Slater Cup, inaugurated to mark the sad diagnosis of MND for the former Leicester and Gloucester lock, was paraded by his two young children before kick-off and in the first half the visitors looked well-set to triumph at Welford Road for the second year in succession.

Max Llewellyn, likely to be included in the Wales squad for the autumn internationals, scored a hat-trick of tries for Gloucester and Freddie Thomas the other, with Santi Carreras adding three conversions as their attacking flair rattled Tigers.

It was a totally different story after the interval as the home pack took control to end up with four tries scored by Josh Bassett, Dan Kelly, Ollie Hassell-Collins and Pollard, who also kicked a penalty and three conversions.

How Leicester battled back to beat Gloucester

Leicester were quickly out of the blocks to take a fifth-minute lead when Pollard knocked over a straightforward penalty, only for Gloucester to respond quickly when a sweetly-timed pass from Charlie Atkinson sent Llewellyn over.

Gloucester scored a second soon after when Arthur Clark burst through a tackle to create a try for fellow lock Thomas, who galloped 20 metres to the line, before the hosts kept in touch when Hassell-Collins shrugged off a weak tackle from Josh Hathaway to crash over.

The visitors extended their advantage when a chip over the top from Tomos Williams was collected by Carreras, who took his side deep into the opposition 22, with Llewellyn racing through for his second to give them an 11-point half-time lead.

Pollard darted over to keep Leicester in contention early in the second half, before they regained the lead in the 48th minute when an impressive burst from Freddie Steward provided Bassett with an easy run-in.

Image: Josh Bassett scored early in the second half for Leicester Tigers

The third quarter was all one-way traffic in Tigers' favour and they picked up the bonus try when when Kelly finished, with Leicester holding on for a valuable five points despite Llewellyn's late try to complete his hat-trick for Gloucester.

Victory lifts Leicester to third in the table and within two points of early leaders Saracens, while Gloucester secured two bonus points but remain eighth in the table after their fourth defeat in five matches.

Gallagher Premiership table (after round five) P W L Pts difference Points Saracens 5 4 1 38 21 Bath 5 4 1 43 20 Leicester Tigers 5 4 1 49 19 Bristol 5 3 2 31 19 Northampton Saints 5 3 2 2 14 Sale 5 3 2 -11 14 Harlequins 5 2 3 14 13 Gloucester 5 1 4 -37 11 Exeter Chiefs 5 0 5 -35 5 Newcastle Falcons 5 1 4 -94 4

What else happened in round five?

Alex Lozowski booted a penalty with the game's final kick as Saracens claimed a thrilling 37-35 victory over Bristol at Ashton Gate to move top of the Gallagher Premiership table on Saturday.

Image: Saracens Alex Lozowski was congratulated by Alex Goode after kicking the winning penalty in their thrilling encounter

Saracens hold a one-point advantage over Bath, who had a late try from Francois van Wyk's to thank for a dramatic 26-24 win away at Harlequins to move them into second.

Friday's action saw the Newcastle claim their first league victory of the season and end their 25-match losing run with a 24-18 win over fellow strugglers Exeter Chiefs, who remain winless but above Falcons due to having more bonus points.

The other match saw Northampton Saints extend their unbeaten home run by scoring six tries in the first half on their way to thrashing Sale 47-17 at Franklin's Gardens.

Image: Ollie Sleightholme scored two tries for Northampton Saints in their victory

What is coming up next?

Bristol can temporarily move top of the table with victory over Northampton Saints on Friday (7.45pm), while Bath can do the same when they host Sale on Saturday (3.05pm).

League leaders Saracens are in action against Leicester Tigers (5.30pm) and Gloucester are home to Newcastle Falcons (3pm), before Exeter Chiefs play Harlequins on Sunday (3pm).

