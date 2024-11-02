England vs New Zealand: Defiant Steve Borthwick defends changes after George Ford misses against All Blacks

Steve Borthwick defended his decision to replace Marcus Smith with George Ford after the replacement's decisive missed penalty and drop goal condemned England to defeat against New Zealand.

Fly-half Smith was replaced by Ford with 62 minutes on the clock at Allianz Stadium after an inspired individual performance had propelled England into a 22-14 heading into the final quarter.

After a second try by Mark Tele'a and a superb touchline conversion from Damian McKenzie edged the All Blacks ahead on 76 minutes, replacement Ford had two opportunities to win it for England.

Ford could take neither, hitting the post with a late penalty before sending a drop-goal wide with the final act as Borthwick's decision was thrust into the spotlight.

Borthwick said: "I think when you have players of the calibre of those guys, the guys that came off the bench, look at the threat that Harry Randall is and the experience George Ford brings, for large parts ultimately, we were in a position to win that game.

"New Zealand are a quality side who have played, since we last played, seven Test matches and been together for three months. So, it's a different context to where we're at. Credit to them and we'll be better next week."

Image: Marcus Smith inspired England as they established an eight-point lead heading into the final quarter

Borthwick bullish - 'England developing into strong team'

After their two defeats in New Zealand in July, it was the third time in a row England had surrendered a lead late on against the All Blacks, with Borthwick's side now losing five of their nine Tests in 2024.

However, with Australia, world champions South Africa and Japan travelling to Twickenham this autumn, Borthwick remained bullish about England's prospects.

"If you look at that New Zealand team and you have got to credit to them, 10 players from the World Cup final played there, more than 1,000 caps, they had more caps in their 15 than we had in our 23," he added.

"But this England team, led by Jamie [George], really played smart rugby. Unfortunately, yes, we didn't get the win we wanted but I think everyone can see this team is developing into a very strong team.

"Ultimately, this is the width of the post. That's the reality. It is the width of the post that the result goes one way or the other and that's the nature of Test rugby when you have two good teams. And they were two good teams today."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Cole brings the latest from the Allianz Stadium after England faltered late on against New Zealand.

George adamant Ford not to blame

England captain Jamie George insisted no one would blame Ford after yet another agonising defeat at the hands of the All Blacks.

"We were in a position to win the game and whenever you put yourself in a position like that and don't come away with the win, of course you're going to be disappointed," George said.

"I think we actually did exactly what we spoke about (during the final phase). We are a team that cover a lot of detail and we spoke about being in that exact position. We walked through being in that exact position and we felt like we were in control of it.

"We kept attacking. That's the thing we made sure we focused on and learned a bit from New Zealand in the summer - we probably stopped attacking a little bit, so we kept attacking them.

"And unfortunately George didn't make the kick, but I tell you what, he hasn't missed many in his career, so we certainly can't blame him for that."

Image: New Zealand celebrate victory at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham

Robertson savours win after surprise Ford miss

The sight of England players slumped to the turf was contrasted by jubilant scenes from victors New Zealand, who have now won nine of the last 11 meetings between the two nations.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson admitted: "I don't think George Ford has ever missed a drop kick in his life, you know. There was probably a bit of emotion in the game.

"We showed a lot of character, stayed in the fight for a long period of time and 15 minutes to go to come from eight down is a pretty special moment for us as a group."

Image: New Zealand's players celebrate with the trophy after the Autumn Nations Series victory over England

What's next?

England's Autum Nations Series continues against Australia at Allianz Stadium on November 9 (kick-off 3.10pm), while New Zealand face Ireland in Dublin on November 8 (kick-off 8.10pm).

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.