Joe Marler: England prop retires from international rugby

Joe Marler has announced his retirement from international rugby.

The 34-year-old England prop won 95 international caps but has decided to bring an end to his career at the top level.

Marler played in the 2015 World Cup and reached the 2019 World Cup final as well as the 2023 semi-final. He also made the British & Irish Lions squad for their tour of New Zealand in 2017.

It is the second time that Marler has retired having reversed his 2018 decision to step away from test rugby.

He was part of Steve Borthwick's squad for the Autumn Nations Series but left the camp on Monday ahead of their defeat by New Zealand at Twickenham for personal reasons. Marler also had to apologise for saying the "ridiculous" haka "needs binning".

He has now revealed he won't return to the international team again, although he will continue playing for Harlequins until the end of the season.

"This is the real one this time," he said. "It's time for me to move on. The time has come for me to finally hang up my England rugby boots.

"I feel very sad but very proud to have been given the chance and the opportunities over the years to represent England and I've got so many fond memories of wearing the white shirt.

"I've been really, really lucky to experience both the mega highs and the mega lows in an England shirt and I'll cherish all of them because they all count.

"I can't wait to sit back and be one of you guys and enjoy where this England team goes moving forward as proper England rugby fan. Thank you for everything."

Steve Borthwick, the England head coach said: "Joe has been an outstanding servant to English rugby - a tough, uncompromising competitor on the field, and a genuine, one-of-a-kind personality off it.

"We'll miss his humour, sense of fun, and the energy he brought to the squad. We're grateful for all he's given to England rugby, and though we won't see him in an England jersey anymore, he'll always be part of this team. Thank you, Joe."

