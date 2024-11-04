Stuart Hogg: Former Scotland rugby captain pleads guilty to domestic abuse against ex-partner

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has pleaded guilty to one charge of domestic abuse over a five-year period against his former partner.

Selkirk Sheriff Court heard Hogg's behaviour left the mother of his children scared and wishing "for it to be morning as soon as possible".

Hogg admitted sending 200 text messages in a few hours following the breakup of his marriage, and using phone apps to track his former partner's location.

The court heard Hogg would regularly go out drinking with colleagues and come home and behave abusively, shouting and swearing at his ex-wife and accusing her of "not being fun" for choosing to stay upstairs with their children.

Hogg made his Scotland debut in 2012 and went on to make 100 appearances for his country, securing 171 points.

Image: Hogg represented Scotland at two World Cups and featured on three British & Irish Lions tours

But in July last year he unexpectedly announced his immediate retirement from international rugby, having previously said he would quit after the World Cup.

In a statement at the time, he said he wanted to take up a new career after retirement.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports, you can follow @SkySportsNews on X to get the latest updates and you can also now follow Sky Sports' WhatsApp channel.