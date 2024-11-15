England vs South Africa: Siya Kolisi on why matches are 'always personal' ahead of rematch of Rugby World Cup semi-final

Siya Kolisi admits "it's always personal" as South Africa prepare to face an England side intent on revenge at Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The Springboks are aiming to inflict a fifth successive defeat on England in a rematch of last year's stormy World Cup semi-final, which they won through a late Handre Pollard penalty in a match overshadowed by a racism row when England's Tom Curry alleged he suffered a racist slur by Bongi Mbonambi, an allegation denied by the South Africa hooker.

Kolisi insists the Springboks' motivation is the same every time they step on to the pitch, knowing that winning successive World Cups have made them the game's most sought-after scalp.

"It's always personal. That's just how we prepare ourselves for games," South Africa's captain said.

"It's got to be personal. It's another man trying to run through you in-game, it doesn't get more personal than that. So every game for us is personal.

"This one, in Twickenham, is a big game and we know what England have been going through. We've been in their position before.

"We know we've got a target on our back at all times. Every single team that plays against us...we've got to make it as personal as possible because we want to stay where we are."

Marcus Smith has been England's star player this autumn and Kolisi is full of admiration for the Harlequins fly-half.

"Marcus is amazing, you can't deny that. I played against him in the European Cup and he is one of those gifted people who can do something when there is nothing happening," Kolisi said.

"He's young and if you stop him he's going to keep on coming back and that's what you want.

"Most players try and try and then give up. He tries and tries and tries and keeps on trying. He is competitive, he wants to win at all times."

Steward on England recall: 'I'm definitely stronger emotionally as a person'

As one of four changes made to England's starting XV made by Steve Borthwick to face the world champions, Freddie Steward returns at full-back after being left out of the previous two matchday 23s in an apparent tactical change to reinforce the side's aerial game following the introduction of a new law directive intended to create more contestable kicks.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus on Thursday described Steward's ability in the air as "devastating", while Borthwick views it as his "super strength".

The 6ft 5in Leicester Tiger started 2024 as first choice in the position but lost his place to George Furbank midway through the Six Nations and has appeared in only three of this year's 10 Tests.

"It was difficult emotionally and I learned a lot about myself in that period. I'm definitely stronger emotionally as a person on the back of that experience," Steward said.

"The whole way through the coaches have been brilliant - there have been open conversations about what I needed to do to get back in the team to push my game on.

"There is a difference between trying to be something that you are not rather than focusing on what got you there in the first place.

"I am not going to shy away from the fact that my strengths lay more in the aerial bits of the game and stability at the back.

"I would like to think that hasn't changed too much - hopefully it has improved - but of course I'm looking to grow other areas of my game and I have been pushing them over the last couple of months. Hopefully I can bring them on to the field."

Borthwick stated on Thursday that the rushed introduction of World Rugby's crackdown on 'escort' runners - brought in this autumn - threatened to turn the sport into Australian rules football. But Steward welcomed the development.

"It's a brilliant law change," he said. "It brings back that genuine one-on-one contest in the air that we haven't seen for a while. That's an exciting facet of the game."

How they line up on Saturday

England: 15 Freddie Steward, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Ollie Lawrence, 12 Henry Slade, 11 Ollie Sleightholme, 10 Marcus Smith, 9 Jack van Poortvliet; 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Jamie George (c), 3 Will Stuart, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Martin, 6 Chandler Cunningham-South, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl.

Replacements: 16 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 17 Fin Baxter, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Nick Isiekwe, 20 Alex Dombrandt, 21 Harry Randall, 22 George Ford, 23 Tom Roebuck.

South Africa: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Kurt-Lee Arendse, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Grant Williams; 1 Ox Nche, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 3 Wilco Louw, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 RG Snyman, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Elrigh Louw, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Cobus Reinach, 22 Handre Pollard, 23 Lukhanyo Am.

