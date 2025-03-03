Six Nations: Ireland captain Caelan Doris set to return against France, with Tadhg Furlong and Ronan Kelleher monitored

Ireland captain Caelan Doris is on track to return from injury to face France in the Six Nations on Saturday, but Tadhg Furlong and Ronan Kelleher are to be monitored.

The IRFU released a squad update on Monday confirming decisions on Furlong and Kelleher's respective availabilities will be made later this week.

No 8 Doris missed Ireland's third-round championship victory over Wales in Cardiff due to a knee injury, while hooker Kelleher was ruled out due to a neck complaint.

Tighthead prop Furlong is yet to play in the championship this year due to a calf injury suffered in training.

Image: Ireland tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong is yet to feature in the championship due to a calf complaint

Ireland have also confirmed back-row Max Deegan, lock Darragh Murray, wing Tommy O'Brien and prop Tom O'Toole have been added to the training group.

"Ireland captain Caelan Doris continues to make positive strides and it is hoped he will be available for selection alongside Jack Conan," the Ireland update read.

"Tadhg Furlong will continue his rehabilitation this week. A decision on his availability, as well as Ronan Kelleher, will be made later in the week. Ciaran Frawley is on course to return following his recent concussion."

One player Ireland will definitely be without is outside-centre Garry Ringrose, who is suspended following his 20-minute red card against Wales in Cardiff last time out for a high tackle on Ben Thomas.

Ireland are the only unbeaten side remaining in the Six Nations after three rounds but host France in Dublin on Saturday off the back of Les Bleus putting 73 points past Italy in Rome.

Saturday March 8

Ireland vs France (2.15pm)

Scotland vs Wales (4.45pm)

Sunday March 9

England vs Italy (3pm)

Image: Watch the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia live on Sky Sports in 2025

Sky Sports will exclusively show the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia, with all three Tests against the Wallabies and six warm-up matches to be shown exclusively live.