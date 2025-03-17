Women's Six Nations 2025: Zoe Aldcroft to captain England as Red Roses look to defend title

Zoe Aldcroft will captain England for their Six Nations campaign as the title holders look to win the tournament for a seventh consecutive time.

Gloucester-Hartpury forward Aldcroft, who has 58 international caps, will lead the Red Roses for the upcoming Guinness Women's Six Nations and this summer's Rugby World Cup, which starts in August.

She will be supported by vice captains Megan Jones of Leicester Tigers and Saracens back row Marlie Packer, with the Women's Six Nations kicking off on Saturday, March 22 with Ireland and France in action, and the Red Roses featuring against Italy on Sunday March 23.

Head coach John Mitchell has included four uncapped players in the 37-player squad - consisting of 21 forwards and 16 backs - with Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women), Charlotte Fray (Leicester Tigers), Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs) and Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury), all set to make their debuts.

"We have selected a really exciting mix of players and a squad with great depth," Mitchell said.

"Depth provides healthy competition as we look to evolve our combinations. It will be really good to get everyone together; this is an important week to refocus and get everyone on the same page as quickly as we can."

Red Roses Guinness Women's Six Nations Squad

Forwards: Zoe Aldcroft (Gloucester-Hartpury, 58 caps - captain), Lark Atkin-Davies (Bristol Bears, 62 caps), Sarah Beckett (Gloucester-Hartpury, 35 caps), Sarah Bern (Bristol Bears, 66 caps), Hannah Botterman (Bristol Bears, 51 caps), Georgia Brock (Gloucester-Hartpury, 2 caps), Abi Burton (Trailfinders Women, uncapped), May Campbell (Saracens, 1 cap), Mackenzie Carson (Gloucester-Hartpury, 21 caps), Kelsey Clifford (Saracens, 9 caps), Amy Cokayne (Leicester Tigers, 79 caps), Maddie Feaunati (Exeter Chiefs, 10 caps), Charlotte Fray (Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Rosie Galligan (Saracens, 19 caps), Lilli Ives Campion (Loughborough Lightning, 1 cap), Sadia Kabeya (Loughborough Lightning, 18 caps), Alex Matthews (Gloucester-Hartpury, 72 caps), Maud Muir (Gloucester-Hartpury, 35 caps), Marlie Packer (Saracens, 108 caps), Morwenna Talling (Sale Sharks, 18 caps), Abbie Ward (Bristol Bears, 69 caps).

Backs: Holly Aitchison (Bristol Bears, 35 caps), Jess Breach (Saracens, 43 caps), Abby Dow (Trailfinders Women, 48 caps), Zoe Harrison (Saracens, 54 caps), Tatyana Heard (Gloucester-Hartpury, 26 caps), Natasha Hunt (Gloucester-Hartpury, 76 caps), Megan Jones (Leicester Tigers, 21 caps), Ellie Kildunne (Harlequins, 48 caps), Claudia MacDonald (Exeter Chiefs, 32 caps), Lucy Packer (Harlequins, 26 caps), Flo Robinson (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped), Helena Rowland (Loughborough Lightning, 34 caps), Emily Scarratt (Loughborough Lightning, 116 caps), Jade Shekells (Gloucester-Hartpury, uncapped), Emma Sing (Gloucester-Hartpury, 6 caps), Mia Venner (Gloucester-Hartpury, 1 cap).

Women's Six Nations fixtures

Saturday March 22

Ireland vs France, 1pm

Scotland vs Wales, 4.45pm

Sunday March 23

England vs Italy, 3pm

Saturday March 29

France vs Scotland, 1pm

Wales vs England, 4:45pm

Sunday March 30

Italy vs Ireland, 3pm

Saturday April 12

France vs Wales, 12:45pm

Ireland vs England, 4:45pm

Sunday April 13

Scotland vs Italy, 3pm

Saturday April 19

Italy vs France, 1pm

England vs Scotland, 4.45pm

Sunday April 20

Wales vs Ireland, 3pm

Saturday April 26

Italy vs Wales, 12:15pm

Scotland vs Ireland, 2.30pm

England vs France, 4.45pm